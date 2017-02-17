Palanisamy govt may request court for relocation of Sasikala to TN jail

Chennai: Will VK Sasikala after successfully installing her proxy — Edappadi Palaniswamy of the AIADMK as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu now get him to relocate her to a prison in Tamil Nadu?

Highly reliable sources said to Deccan Chronicle, “It is likely that the newly installed government in Tamil Nadu may request the court to relocate her to a prison in their state.”

“The 66.65 crore disproportionate assets case against J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and the others was registered and initially tried in TN. It was shifted out of the state on then DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan’s petition in 2003 following which Karnataka had replaced TN as the prosecuting state of the case,” an officer in the case added.

“TN government will also have to write to the Karnataka government for her relocation and the latter has to agree but the request will have to be placed before the court,” said the officer on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy clarified to ANI that he would not be visiting Sasikala in Bengaluru today. Instead, he will meet her after the floor test in the state Assembly on Saturday.