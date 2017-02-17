Maximum political killings in Uttar Pradesh, says Narendra Modi

Lucknow: As the election in Uttar Pradesh enters its third phase, the blame game between various political leaders touches a new low.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, alleged that maximum political killings had taken place in Uttar Pradesh, as a jibe to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav who had proudly claimed that ‘it is work that talks’.

Mr Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Hardoi, said that illegal mining in UP was being patronised by the government and journalists who dared to write about it were either being threatened or killed.

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav returned the fire at a rally in Mainpuri where he said that the slogan of ‘achche din’ by the BJP is about the days gone by and not about the tough times people are facing now due to demonetisation.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Sitapur on Thursday, said that Mr Modi had made the entire nation stand in queues because he wanted to grant favour to his 50-odd rich friends.

“The Prime Minister should tell us how much black money he had unearthed and how many black marketers were arrested after demonetisation,” he said.

Meanwhile, at another rally, the Prime Minister alleged that the fight in the SP family was over the distribution of illegal money and CM Akhilesh Yadav replied to the charge by saying, “The battle was not for power or money. It was for principles and the legislators backed me for this.”