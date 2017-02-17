Nation, Current Affairs

J&K Governor unhappy as govt fails to take action against corrupt officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 17, 2017, 11:22 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2017, 1:57 am IST
He has suggested an urgent review meeting at the Chief Minister’s level.
Governor of Jammu and Kashmir N N Vohra (Photo: PTI)
 Governor of Jammu and Kashmir N N Vohra (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: In what could land the PDP-BJP government in an embarrassing situation, the Jammu and Kashmiur Governor, N.N. Vohra, has publicly expressed dismay over no action being initiated against corrupt officials despite reports filed by the State vigilance authorities against them.

The Governor has in a letter to the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, noted with regret that for the past several years there has been continuing failure in timely action being taken on the reports furnished by the State Vigilance Commission (SVC). He has also observed that no action has, so far, been taken on the recommendations made by the SVC regarding amendments to the provisions of the Vigilance Commission Act, 2011.

He has suggested an urgent review meeting at the Chief Minister’s level and directions being issued to all ministers and administrative secretaries to ensure that all reports and recommendations of SVC are dealt with without any delay whatsoever, statement issued by Raj Bhavan in winter capital Jammu said.

“The Governor noted that the SVC was established with the essential objective of promoting honest functioning of the administrative apparatus and it is of vital importance to ensure transparency and accountability in the functioning of the governmental machinery and to promptly bring to book all those who indulge in dishonest practices,” the statement issued through the State Information Department said. It added, “In this context, there can be no acceptable basis for the SVC’s functioning and its reports not being given full and timely attention”.

The Governor has formally taken up the issue with the Chief Minister after the State Chief Vigilance Commissioner, Kuldeep Khoda, twice met him to express his concern that no action is being taken against the corrupt officers. The Governor had asked him to inform  him about the more significant recommendations made by the commission and the action taken by the State government on these.

 Hours after the Governor made the issue public, the State government issued a statement in Jammu saying that it has in the last two weeks issued orders sanctioning prosecution in respect of six officials. They are Abdul Qayoom, the then junior assistant and in-charge establishment in the office of Sub-District Hospital Surankote, Poonch, Mohammad Ramzan, the then ASI of Police Station, Zakura, Srinagar, Dr Bhushan Anand,  the then Assistant Accounts Officer, Directorate of Health Services Jammu, Dr Deepak Kapoor, the then Medical Officer, Department of Epidemiology, Jammu,  Mohammad Shafi, the then Cashier, Accounts and Treasuries in Treasury Dharmari, Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, the then Cashier (Fireman), Fire & Emergency Services Command, Kulgam for commission of offences, punishable under  the Section 5(2) of the Jammu & Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act.

Tags: governor n.n. vohra
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Sports Gallery

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian canapes, 'Jai Ho' to mark Queen's Palace reception

Later that evening, Queen Elizabeth II will be joined by husband Duke of Edinburgh, grandson Prince William and his wife Kate as they host a special reception to celebrate the launch. (Photo: PTI)
 

Children as young as 10 addicted to porn indicates public health crisis

This could be the number one health crisis of the digital age (Photo: Pixabay)
 

UK: Diners at Indian restaurant leave meals mid-way after finding cockroaches

Representational Image: (Photo: File)
 

Test of time: This man has been using the Nokia 3310 for 17 years

Nokia 3310
 

Women in their 80s have a better sex life than those in 50s: study

Emotional proximity to partner also helps (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Varun, Alia redefine innocent love in brand new Badrinath song video

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Explain your appointment as AIADMK general secretary: EC to Sasikala

AIADMK General secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

Only one woman judge in Supreme Court out of 28

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

SC order FIR against UP minister Gayatri Prajapati in rape case

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister of Uttar Pradesh Gayatri Prasad Prajapathi (Photo: PTI)

Ex-minister Syed Altaf Bukhari inducted into Mehbooba Cabinet

J&K Governor N N Vohra with Chief Minister of J&K Mehbooba Mufti with the new minister Syed Altaf Bukhari poses for a photograph during a swearing in ceremony at the Governor House in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Alert in Kutch over inputs of intrusion by Pakistani national by sea

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham