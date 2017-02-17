J&K Governor unhappy as govt fails to take action against corrupt officials

Srinagar: In what could land the PDP-BJP government in an embarrassing situation, the Jammu and Kashmiur Governor, N.N. Vohra, has publicly expressed dismay over no action being initiated against corrupt officials despite reports filed by the State vigilance authorities against them.

The Governor has in a letter to the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, noted with regret that for the past several years there has been continuing failure in timely action being taken on the reports furnished by the State Vigilance Commission (SVC). He has also observed that no action has, so far, been taken on the recommendations made by the SVC regarding amendments to the provisions of the Vigilance Commission Act, 2011.

He has suggested an urgent review meeting at the Chief Minister’s level and directions being issued to all ministers and administrative secretaries to ensure that all reports and recommendations of SVC are dealt with without any delay whatsoever, statement issued by Raj Bhavan in winter capital Jammu said.

“The Governor noted that the SVC was established with the essential objective of promoting honest functioning of the administrative apparatus and it is of vital importance to ensure transparency and accountability in the functioning of the governmental machinery and to promptly bring to book all those who indulge in dishonest practices,” the statement issued through the State Information Department said. It added, “In this context, there can be no acceptable basis for the SVC’s functioning and its reports not being given full and timely attention”.

The Governor has formally taken up the issue with the Chief Minister after the State Chief Vigilance Commissioner, Kuldeep Khoda, twice met him to express his concern that no action is being taken against the corrupt officers. The Governor had asked him to inform him about the more significant recommendations made by the commission and the action taken by the State government on these.

Hours after the Governor made the issue public, the State government issued a statement in Jammu saying that it has in the last two weeks issued orders sanctioning prosecution in respect of six officials. They are Abdul Qayoom, the then junior assistant and in-charge establishment in the office of Sub-District Hospital Surankote, Poonch, Mohammad Ramzan, the then ASI of Police Station, Zakura, Srinagar, Dr Bhushan Anand, the then Assistant Accounts Officer, Directorate of Health Services Jammu, Dr Deepak Kapoor, the then Medical Officer, Department of Epidemiology, Jammu, Mohammad Shafi, the then Cashier, Accounts and Treasuries in Treasury Dharmari, Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, the then Cashier (Fireman), Fire & Emergency Services Command, Kulgam for commission of offences, punishable under the Section 5(2) of the Jammu & Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act.