Nation, Current Affairs
Neena Gopal
Neena Gopal is Resident Editor, Deccan Chronicle, Bengaluru

How O Panneerselvam missed the bus but could still bounce back

Published Feb 17, 2017, 3:41 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2017, 3:41 am IST
The big hurdle was splitting the party down the middle and not attracting disqualification.
O Panneerselvam (Photo: PTI)
 O Panneerselvam (Photo: PTI)

It’s finally hit O. Panneerselvam in the face!  The man who caught the attention of the Mannargudi clan and in particular, Sasikala Natarajan's nephew TTV Dinakaran when he powered Dinakaran's election victory in Periyukalam as his campaign manager in '99, must know now that the cards in his avatar as an AIADMK rebel are stacked against him. The BJP, which seemed to have given him the time and the opportunity to bring just eight MLAs over from Sasikala's camp, reducing her cache of 124 MLAs to 117, have washed their hands off him.

The big hurdle was splitting the party down the middle and not attracting disqualification. Convincing the legislators that they had a future with him was an uphill task, especially when the only other option was to dissolve the assembly and seek fresh elections. Not one of the MLAs was willing to bear the cost, not a bare nine months after they had won. Panneerselvam has no carrots to offer.

But who's to say, that in the coming weeks, that the BJP, which some reports suggest has already played mediator between the two camps, will not persuade these former trusted lieutenants to rebuild ties.

An united AIADMK, which backs the BJP in the Rajya Sabha, as it did during Amma's time, and must back it when it is time for the BJP to bring in their President of the Republic this coming July, is after all, vital.

Tags: o panneerselvam, sasikala natarajan
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Entertainment Gallery

Several B-Town stars were seen at the premiere of Taapse Paanu and Amit Sadh-starrer 'Running Shaadi' in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Madhavan, Ayushmann, others watch Taapsee-Amit's Running Shaadi
Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor interacted with kids affected with cancer as part of an initiative on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan spend time with cancer patients
Numerous stars were snapped arriving for Randhir Kapoor's birthday party held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kapoors and others celebrate Randhir Kapoor's 70th birthday bash
Several Bollywood stars were snapped by photographers at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay-Twinkle, Hrithik, Kareena, Arjun, others dole out fashion goals
Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen on the sets of the reality show 'The Voice India' to promote their upcoming film 'Rangoon' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid and Kangana are on a promotion spree for Rangoon
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt visited an orphanage in Mumbai on the occasion of Valentine's Day and had an enjoyable time with them. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia and Varun bring a smile to kids' faces on Valentine's Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anil Kumble heaps praise on Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Anil Kumble lauded Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his leadership qualities. (Photo: AFP)
 

Delhi boy gets Rs 71 lakh placement offer from Uber

US-based cab aggregator Uber (Photo: PTI)
 

BCCI will be back where they belong very very soon: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri warned other cricket boards against taking advantage of BCCI's current mess. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistan President gets licence to drive in Islamabad

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain. (Photo: PTI)
 

Barbers older than 60 shouldn't tonsure heads at TN temple: Madras HC

Palani Temple in Tamil nadu. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Vijender Singh to fight for second career title in April

Vijender Singh is presently the WBO Asia Pacific champion. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sangh Parivar to address BJP infighting in AP

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Political equations change in Kurnool

Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh: ASI swings into action to protect Jonnagiri edict

The approach road to the Jonnagiri rock edict in Kurnool district. (Photo: DC)

Two satellites from flock of 104 launched by Isro ‘yet to respond’

Space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launching a record 104 satellites, including India’s earth observation satellite on-board PSLV-C37/Cartosat2 Series from the spaceport of Sriharikota on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

My trials on birth control vaccine a success: Talwar

renowned professor and scientist G.P. Talwar
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham