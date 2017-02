CHENNAI: Unwilling to take chances, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami will seek floor test to show his majority on Saturday though he has 15 days time to do so. An official communication from the government said the Assembly will convene on Saturday during which the floor test will take place. Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao while inviting Mr Palanisami to form the government gave him 15 days to prove his majority.