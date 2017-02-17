Nation, Current Affairs

Explain your appointment as AIADMK general secretary: EC to Sasikala

PTI
Published Feb 17, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2017, 8:57 pm IST
EC said if she fails to answer, it will be ‘presumed’ that she has no comments to offer and it will proceed in the matter accordingly.
AIADMK General secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)
 AIADMK General secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Acting fast, the Election Commission today asked V K Sasikala to respond to a petition filed against her challenging her appointment as AIADMK interim general secretary by the O Panneerselvam camp.

The EC made it clear that if she fails to answer, it will be "presumed" that she has no comments to offer and it will proceed in the matter accordingly.

The Commission has send the notice to Sasikala currently "lodged in the Parappana Agarhara prison" in Bengaluru and has sought her response by February 28.

The Commission issued the notice just a day after the Panneerselvam camp led by Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan submitted two petitions against Sasikala's elevation.

While forwarding her copies of the petition, the Commission asked her to respond by February 28 "failing which it will be presumed that you have no comments to offer and the Commission will take appropriate action in the matter".

The Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK had yesterday moved the Commission challenging the election of Sasikala as general secretary of the party, saying she was elevated in violation of the norms.

A 12-member delegation of the faction had met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and other top officials, and submitted a memorandum demanding that it decline approval to her elevation to the top party post.

In its 42-page petition, the delegation claimed Sasikala's election was violative of the party constitution as she was chosen by the general council of the party and not the primary members.

It said the general council was empowered to frame policies and programmes, and not elect someone as general secretary.

The notice to Sasikala came a day before Sasikala loyalist E K Palanisamy will seek the vote of confidence in the state assembly.

Tags: vk sasikala, election commission, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala.

Sacked by Sasikala, Madusudanan tells EC to derecognise her as AIADMK chief

‘As per rules, there is no temporary General Secretary post,’ Madusudanan told the media.
10 Feb 2017 5:58 PM
DMK working president MK Stalin during an interview with the PTI at his residence in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

'Don't get operated remotely from Bengaluru': Stalin's advice to Palanisamy

Palanisamy must not run the government according to the whims and fancies of 'power centres here and at Bengaluru,' Stalin said.
17 Feb 2017 8:16 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Late Thursday night, our shutterbug spotted Shah Rukh Khan stepping out of Bungalow 8 in Bandra with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan snapped shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next
On Thursday, we spotted 'Rangoon' team promoting their film at the Mehboob studio in Mumbai. Our shutterbug also spotted Salman and Amy later in the day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Salman, Shahid, Amy and others spotted at Mehboob studio
Several B-Town stars were seen at the premiere of Taapse Paanu and Amit Sadh-starrer 'Running Shaadi' in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Madhavan, Ayushmann, others watch Taapsee-Amit's Running Shaadi
Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor interacted with kids affected with cancer as part of an initiative on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan spend time with cancer patients
Numerous stars were snapped arriving for Randhir Kapoor's birthday party held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kapoors and others celebrate Randhir Kapoor's 70th birthday bash
Several Bollywood stars were snapped by photographers at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay-Twinkle, Hrithik, Kareena, Arjun, others dole out fashion goals
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian canapes, 'Jai Ho' to mark Queen's Palace reception

Later that evening, Queen Elizabeth II will be joined by husband Duke of Edinburgh, grandson Prince William and his wife Kate as they host a special reception to celebrate the launch. (Photo: PTI)
 

Children as young as 10 addicted to porn indicates public health crisis

This could be the number one health crisis of the digital age (Photo: Pixabay)
 

UK: Diners at Indian restaurant leave meals mid-way after finding cockroaches

Representational Image: (Photo: File)
 

Test of time: This man has been using the Nokia 3310 for 17 years

Nokia 3310
 

Women in their 80s have a better sex life than those in 50s: study

Emotional proximity to partner also helps (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Varun, Alia redefine innocent love in brand new Badrinath song video

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Only one woman judge in Supreme Court out of 28

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

SC order FIR against UP minister Gayatri Prajapati in rape case

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister of Uttar Pradesh Gayatri Prasad Prajapathi (Photo: PTI)

Ex-minister Syed Altaf Bukhari inducted into Mehbooba Cabinet

J&K Governor N N Vohra with Chief Minister of J&K Mehbooba Mufti with the new minister Syed Altaf Bukhari poses for a photograph during a swearing in ceremony at the Governor House in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Alert in Kutch over inputs of intrusion by Pakistani national by sea

Representational image (Photo: PTI)

Opposition should not politicise armed forces: Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: PIB)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham