'Don't get operated remotely from Bengaluru': Stalin's advice to Palanisamy

PTI
Published Feb 17, 2017, 8:16 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2017, 8:17 am IST
Palanisamy must not run the government according to the whims and fancies of 'power centres here and at Bengaluru,' Stalin said.
DMK working president MK Stalin during an interview with the PTI at his residence in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: DMK working president MK Stalin on Thursday greeted Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy on his taking over the top post.

He also asked him not to "get operated remotely" from Bengaluru, in an apparent reference to AIADMK chief V K Sasikala.

Extending his greetings to Palanisamy, Stalin, also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, said he "should not seek consultations from Bengaluru prison," and see that the oath of office and secrecy he has taken today, according to the Constitution, is not infringed upon.

Palanisamy must not run the government according to the whims and fancies of "power centres here and at Bengaluru," he said and asked him to work for the people's welfare.

While referring to Bengaluru, he cited Sasikala being lodged in a Bengaluru jail (undergoing jail term following her conviction in the assets case), and by pointing out "here," he made a veiled reference to AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran who is also Sasikala's nephew.

"I urge him to run the government for the welfare and growth of Tamil Nadu people, fully realising the duties and responsibilities of the office of Chief Minister," Stalin said.

Tags: mk stalin, aiadmk, sasikala, panneerselvam, e palanisamy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

