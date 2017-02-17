Back off now, AIADMK tells OPS after Palanisamy is sworn in as TN CM

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam gestures during a press conference at his Greenways Road residence in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: With former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announcing protests and processions in each constituency opposing Edappadi K Palanisamy's appointment as the new Chief Minister, the AIADMK has called on the former to stop his futile efforts, as the 'truth' has prevailed.

Speaking to ANI in Chennai, AIADMK spokesperson Vaigai Selvan said that supporters of OPS are now fighting against AIADMK and that it must be stopped at all costs.

"OPS is saying that he will meet people across districts now. He can go wherever he wants, but the truth is on our side and I'm sure that truth will win," he said.

Panneerselvam visited Jayalalithaa's memorial on Thursday night and spent some time there with his supporters. He asserted that the people were against the new government. "Until this government is removed, we will not sleep or rest. The people don't want this government," he said.

Edappadi K. Palanisamy on Thursday today took the oath as Tamil Nadu's 29th Chief Minister. A total of 31 other All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs were also sworn in.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK said that Palanisamy will seek the vote of confidence on February 18. "Vote of Confidence to be taken on 18th. #TNAssembly," the AIADMK tweeted.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao requested the Chief Minister to seek the vote of confidence in the assembly within 15 days.

The decision to this effect was conveyed to Palanisamy during his meeting with the Governor at Raj Bhavan earlier along with party presidium chairman K A Sengottaiyan and senior ministers Dindigul C Sreenivasan and P Thangamani.

The Governor heard competing pitches on Wednesday night from within the ruling party of the state over who should be the chief minister after the conviction of AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala in connection with a 19-year old disproportionate assets case.