Alert in Kutch over inputs of intrusion by Pakistani national by sea

PTI
Published Feb 17, 2017, 4:58 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2017, 5:04 pm IST
The Pakistani national may head towards Adipur in the eastern part of Kutch district by road after arriving at Jakhau.
Representational image (Photo: PTI)
 Representational image (Photo: PTI)

Bhuj: Kutch district police in Gujarat has been put on alert following inputs from central agencies about possible intrusion by a Pakistani national by sea route.

The central intelligence agencies shared an input that at least two boats, one of which having a Pakistani national on board, may arrive on Jakhau port on the western shore of the district, Kutch Range IG A K Jadeja said.

As per the inputs received by the central agencies and subsequently shared with Kutch Police last night, one boat had headed towards International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) near Jakhau from a port in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

"Upon reaching near Jakhau in the high seas, one Pak national, who came there on another boat from Pakistan, came onboard and then they headed towards Jakhau.”

"There are two boats which may arrive at Jakhau port. This input was conveyed to us last night," Jadeja said.

The Pakistani national may head towards Adipur in the eastern part of Kutch district by road after arriving at Jakhau.

"Based on these inputs, we alerted the district police force last night and ordered them to conduct thorough searches of each and every vehicle coming from west.”

"We have also started scanning all the hotels and guest-houses in and around Adipur," the IG said, adding nothing suspicious has been found yet.

