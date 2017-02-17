5 lakh TVs with no set-top boxes go dark in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Over 5 lakh TV sets within HMDA limits have gone blank after MSOs failed to install set-top boxes within the deadline for third phase of cable TV digitisation. While the original deadline had expired on January 31, an additional two weeks’ time was given for the transition.

Cable TV operators laid siege to MSO Hathway office at Himayathnagar on Thursday after it stopped analogue signals in HMDA limits.

Operators said it was the failure of MSO Hathway which could not provide adequate set top boxes within the deadline and that cable TV operators and consumers were paying the price for no fault of theirs. “We have no objection to the norms. But it’s the responsibility of Hathway to provide set-top boxes for consumers. They failed to provide STBs to over 5 lakh consumers said M. Jithender, Telangana Cable TV Welfare Association.