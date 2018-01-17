search on deccanchronicle.com
Wish him all the best: Rajinikanth on Kamal Haasan's foray into politics

ANI
Published Jan 17, 2018, 8:14 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2018, 8:17 pm IST
On a related note, Haasan, earlier in Sept, said he would be willing to work with Rajinikanth, if the superstar decided to enter politics.
Haasan, on Tuesday, announced that he will undertake a state-wide tour of Tamil Nadu from February 21 and will also announce the name of his political party and its ideology at the beginning of his journey. (Photo: File)
Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has extended his wishes to actor Kamal Haasan for announcing his political debut.

"I wish him all the best," said the 67-year-old.

 

On that note, Haasan, on Tuesday, announced that he will undertake a state-wide tour of Tamil Nadu from February 21 and will also announce the name of his political party and its ideology at the beginning of his journey.

He further announced that the tour will be undertaken in multiple phases. On this tour, which will be flagged off from his hometown of Ramanathapuram, the 'Dasavatharam' actor will be proceeding to the districts of Madurai, Dindigul and Sivagangai, where he will be interacting with locals.

On a related note, Haasan, earlier in September, had said he would be willing to work with Rajinikanth, if the superstar decided to enter politics. Earlier on Wednesday, actor R Madhavan also extended his support to Kamal Haasan for his entry in politics.  

Tags: rajinikanth, superstar rajinikanth, kamal haasan, kamal haasan's political debut
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




