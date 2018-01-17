search on deccanchronicle.com
State received Rs 2.2 L Cr in BGBS, job potential for 20 L: WB CM

Published Jan 17, 2018
Mamata said that one lakh jobs would be provided by Reliance Industries alone as told by its chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 2.20 lakh crore with job potential for 20 lakh persons in the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) that concluded on Wednesday.

"New investment proposals this year received were close to Rs 2.20 lakh crore with a job creating potential of 20 lakh," Banerjee said at the summit.

 

She said that one lakh jobs would be provided by Reliance Industries alone as told by its chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday.

Banerjee said that during the two-day summit, 1,046 B2B, 40 B2G meetings were held and more than 110 MoUs were signed in the fields of mining, power, education, cutting edge technology, animation centre, skill development, warehouses, food processing, animal resource development, transport and leather among others.

"The summit was highly successful with big names like Mukesh Ambani, LN Mittal, Sajjan Jindal, Adani group, Uday Kotak, N Hiranandani, Kishore Biyani and local industrialists like Sanjeev Goenka, Harsh Neotia attending it," she said.

