search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Launch of new party, getting back two leaves symbol being dicussed: Dhinakaran

ANI
Published Jan 17, 2018, 4:53 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2018, 4:53 pm IST
AIADMK leader and newly-elected MLA, Dhinakaran on Wednesday said, a new political party may be in the pipeline.
Dhinakaran further noted that vital decisions to recapture the party and its symbol from wrong people will be taken on the birth anniversary of AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran. (Photo: File)
 Dhinakaran further noted that vital decisions to recapture the party and its symbol from wrong people will be taken on the birth anniversary of AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran. (Photo: File)

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and newly-elected MLA, TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday said that a new political party may be in the pipeline.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Dhinakaran said, "All options are being discussed including the launch of a new party and getting back the two leaves symbol, no decision has been taken yet.”

 

Dhinakaran further noted that vital decisions to recapture the party and its symbol from wrong people will be taken on the birth anniversary of AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam distributed “biryani” to the party workers at the AIADMK party office on the 101st birth anniversary of M G Ramachandran.

Earlier on Wednesday, party workers and cadres took out a procession to the statue of M G Ramachandran and garlanded it on the occasion.

Scores of fans and supporters gathered to remember MGR on his birth anniversary.

The actor-turned-politician, MGR, founded his party AIADMK after a feud with DMK chief M Karunanidhi in 1972.

He served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 to 1987.

Tags: aiadmk, ttv dhinakaran, m g ramachandran, k palanisamy, o panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi acknowledges ‘WhatsApp Obsolete’ error, promises to be ‘more vigilant’

The beta versions of various apps are prone to bugs and issue despite getting the latest features beforehand. (Photo: Redmi Note 4)
 

US man sent to prison after he bit off a chunk of his wife's nose

Clay told the judge he still loves the victim, but apologized only after being prompted by his attorney (Photo: Pexels)
 

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) first impressions/hands-on: Glamourous affordable flagship

The Galaxy A8+ looks premium — there’s no second thought to it.
 

Video: Man ends up with neck injury as teenager lands on him during dive-bomb

Not being careful while being adventurous can land you in serious trouble (Photo: YouTube)
 

SA vs IND: Virat Kohli, Lungi Ngidi and other talking points post 2nd Test

Virat Kohli-led India have had a forgettable outing in South Africa so far, losing both the opening Test matches, despite showing a hard-fought effort in both the games.(Photo: AP / BCCI)
 

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test: Faf du Plessis lauds Lungi Ngidi’s debut performance

Faf du Plessis lauded Lungi Ngidi’s match winning effort which helped South Africa clinch the series. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Review decision of scrapping Haj subsidy: Palanisamy to Centre

Naqvi also said the Saudi government has in principle agreed to allow Haj journey from India by ships and officials of the two countries will sit together to finalise the modalities. (Photo: AP/File)

Unlike Cong, BJP rule makes Togadia feel unsafe, insecure: Hardik Patel

Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday expressed his concerns over the Vishwa Hindu Parishad international working president Pravin Togadia's safety in the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule. (Photo: PTI)

West Bengal to see Rs 4,300 cr investment in logistics by 2020, predicts JLL India

The report highlights that state is strategically placed to take advantage of the ongoing national projects and development into a hub for warehousing and logistics for the country as well as the ASEAN region. (Photo: bengalglobalsummit.com)

After Prakash Raj's speech, K'taka BJP workers sprinkle 'gau-mutra' on stage

Most recently, Prakash Raj was in the news for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the gruesome murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, and said this silence was 'worrying.' (Photo: File)

Nirmala Sitharaman, in pilot's G-suit, undertakes sortie in Sukhoi 30MKI

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in flying G-Suit before taking off in SU 30MKI. (Photo: @DefenceMinIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham