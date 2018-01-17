search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Debutant pacer Lungi Ngidi delivered the Proteas two major breakthroughs on Day 4. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 5: India 5 down as Pujara, Parthiv depart
 
Nation, Current Affairs

ISRO releases first image captured by Cartosat-2 series satellite from space

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2018, 10:01 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2018, 10:39 am IST
The satellite was successfully placed in orbit after it was launched onboard the PSLV-C40 rocket on January 12.
The image shows a part of Indore with the Holkar Cricket Stadium in the centre. (Photo: ISRO)
 The image shows a part of Indore with the Holkar Cricket Stadium in the centre. (Photo: ISRO)

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday released the first image captured by its Cartosat-2 series satellite which was recently launched from the space agency's spaceport at Sriharikota, 110 km from Chennai.

The image shows a part of Indore with the Holkar Cricket Stadium in the centre.

 

It was released on the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency's website.

The satellite was successfully placed in orbit after it was launched onboard the PSLV-C40 rocket on January 12.

It is an advanced remote sensing satellite similar in configuration to earlier six spacecraft in the series and intended to augment data services to the users.

The images sent by the satellite will be useful for cartographic, urban and rural applications, coastal land use and regulation besides Geographical Information System applications, among others.

Thirty other satellites, including 28 from foreign countries, were also successfully launched along with the Cartosat-2 series satellite.

Tags: isro, cartosat-2, holkar cricket stadium, pslv-c40
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

ISRO launches its 100th satellite, calls it New Year gift for India
More resources can help ISRO deliver at much faster pace: Ex-chairman Kiran Kumar


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Drinking tea can put you in a good mood: Study

Tea can put you in a good mood and make you more creative. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Treatment injected into ear could restore hearing, researchers claim

Treatment injected into ear could restore hearing. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man trying to stop sneeze by holding his nose blasts hole through back of throat

According to doctors who wrote in the journal BMJ Case Reports the outcome could have been far worse – the explosive internal forces caused by holding his nose while sneezing could kill him
 

Couple with red rash on backsides discover it’s worms burrowing into skin

Doctors diagnosed the pair with cutaneous larva migrans, a parasitic skin infection caused by hookworm larvae. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Done with pitch complains, South Africa eye India Test series win: Dean Elgar

"It's a little disappointing to have a wicket of this nature because it's not what we would choose to play a subcontinental side on, but so be it, we are done complaining about it. We just need to crack on and try and win a Test," said Dean Elgar. (Photo: AP)
 

Drama in BCCI over India vs Afghanistan Test date; here’s what happened

BCCI acting president CK Khanna, treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry, senior member and IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla were kept in dark about the date of the India versus Afghanistan Test. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

More resources can help ISRO deliver at much faster pace: Ex-chairman Kiran Kumar

According to ISRO sources, Kiran Kumar has been appointed as Vikram Sarabhai Distinguished Professor, and has taken up an advisory role. (Photo: File)

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev says he does not support FDI in retail

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev Ramdev also defended Patanjali's move to form partnership with US-based online retail major Amazon and PayTm, which is backed by Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba. (Photo: File)

Knee-jerk reaction: BJP's defence to Shivraj Singh ‘slapping’ security guard

In the video, an agitated Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seen hitting the man with his hand while walking, surrounded by people. (Photo: PTI | File)

Loya case to be reassigned: Justice Mishra calls for an 'appropriate bench'

Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, met the four senior-judges on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Actor Kamal Haasan to announce party name, begin TN tour on Feb 21

In a statement, actor Kamal Haasan said, 'At the commencement of the journey, I intend to announce the name of my political party along with the guiding principles we intend to live by.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham