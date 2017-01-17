Deepa confirms political plunge, says 'won’t accept anyone in Jaya’s position'

Chennai: Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa on Tuesday said she will announce her next political step on her aunt’s birthday, which falls on 24th February.

Speaking to the media, Jayakumar did not rule out the possibility of joining the AIADMK, even though many of her supporters expect her to form a new party.

“I have two options, one is to join AIADMK or to float a new party, I will discuss with my supporters before making a decision,” Jayakumar said.

Without naming Sasikala Natarajan, Deepa asserted that she “cannot accept anyone else in Jayalalithaa's position.”

Deepa had on January 7 said that she would launch a party on her own “on the request from true fans of MGR and Jayalalithaa” and speculation is abuzz that the MBA graduate would make her plans public on Tuesday during a press conference.

Deepa has been claiming MGR and Jayalalithaa’s legacy after the death of the latter and she will begin her day on Tuesday, centenary birthday of the late matinee idol, by paying tributes at MGR memorial house in T. Nagar at 6.30 am after which she would pay respects at the MGR memorial on the Marina.

Later, she will hold a press conference and meet her supporters at 4 pm.

On the eve of her meeting with supporters, Deepa appeared on the balcony of her house in T. Nagar and made a brief speech in which she said she would carry forward the legacy of late MGR and Jayalalithaa.

Deepa has been making her political ambitions very clear. However, AIADMK feels some “disgruntled elements” are behind her political ambitions.