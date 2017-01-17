Nation, Current Affairs

Venkaiah Naidu disapproves of kiss and beef festivals

The trust is founded by his daughter Deepa Venkat.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao receives a memento from Deepa Venkat, the managing trustee of Swarna Bharat Trust, after the inauguration of the trust building at Muchintala village in Shamshabad near Hyderabad on Monday. Ms Venkat is the daughter of Union I&B and urban development minister Venkaiah Naidu (right). (Photo — DC)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao receives a memento from Deepa Venkat, the managing trustee of Swarna Bharat Trust, after the inauguration of the trust building at Muchintala village in Shamshabad near Hyderabad on Monday. Ms Venkat is the daughter of Union I&B and urban development minister Venkaiah Naidu (right). (Photo — DC)

Hyderabad: Union information and broadcasting minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that beef and kiss festivals are against the Indian culture and any public demonstration of such events must be condemned.

During the launch of Hyderabad chapter of Swarna Bharat Trust founded by his daughter Deepa Venkat at Mutchintala village near here, Mr Naidu said that the youth must keep up the cultural image of the country, which is progressing through a technological revolution.

Speaking about his children, the minister said that he would encourage his children to play a key role in the nation-building activities through the trust but he would never let them join politics. He said that his daughter’s trust had never got any financial assistance from either the Centre or any state government.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lauded the efforts of Ms Venkat for taking up several activities connected to rural development and career-building.
Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said more than politics, social work can achieve better results.

He promised to support the trust members in activities taken up by them and also invited Deepa Venkat for a lunch to discuss on how to coordinate their activities.
Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar, who attended the ceremony as the chief guest, commended the trust members for their efforts to create self-employment opportunities by training rural women. Mr Parrikar said that career-building initiatives will help in the development to rural areas and improving the standards of the society.

