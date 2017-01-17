Nation, Current Affairs

US hopes to overcome Chinese hurdle on India's NSG bid

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2017, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2017, 1:40 pm IST
Outgoing US envoy Richard Verma opined that the issue will continue to be of importance for the country.
Outgoing US Ambassdaor to India Richard Verma (Photo: PTI)
 Outgoing US Ambassdaor to India Richard Verma (Photo: PTI)

 

New Delhi: A day after China came out strongly against the Obama administration on India's NSG bid, outgoing US envoy Richard Verma on Tuesday, exuded confidence that the Donald Trump government would be able to overcome the Chinese hurdle.

Verma said President Barack Obama, Secretary of State John Kerry and a lot of other people had worked in pushing India's membership to the elite Nuclear Suppliers Group and that the US will continue to work on it.

On Monday, China had said admission of non-NPT signatories in NSG cannot be a "farewell gift" for countries to give to each other. The Chinese reaction had come after the Obama administration asserted that Beijing was an "outlier" in the efforts to make India a member of the elite nuclear club.

"This is something we will keep working on together. There is a lot of support for India's membership as we said we strongly support India's accession in the NSG,” said Verma.

"These things are complicated, they take time. They are multilateral. We will have to continue to work with those countries including China which may have some concerns. But I believe, at the end of the day, we will get there," Verma said.

The envoy, who is stepping down from the post before Republican Donald Trump takes over as American President on January 20, said the US has been strongly supporting India's bid at the NSG and other export control regimes besides its membership at a reformed UN Security Council and other international institutions.

"All of these things have been very important for President Obama and I believe they will continue to be a top priority (of the Trump administration)," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

China has been blocking India's membership bid for the 48-member grouping despite backing from majority members on the grounds that India is not a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT).

"I just want to point out that NSG membership shall not be some kind of (a) farewell gift for countries to give to each other," a Chinse Foreign Ministry spokesperson said yesterday, taking a dig at the Obama administration.

China is advocating a two-step approach for admission of countries who have not signed the NPT.

As per the new stand announced by Beijing, it first wants to find a solution that is applicable to the admission of all non-NPT countries followed by discussions on admitting specific nations.

Besides India, China is also interacting with Pakistan on the issue as Islamabad too applied for NSG membership after India.

Tags: nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), india nsg bid
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most sought after young stars, brought in his 31st birthday with his friends from the industry joining him in the celebrations. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Kat, Sonakshi, Farhan join Sidharth in his birthday revelries
Celebrities made it a point to flaunt their fitness levels and ran for a good cause. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai Marathon: John, Milind, Ambani, run long and hard for a good cause
Gowns, tuxedos and unprecendented glamour domninated the red carpet of India's most awaited awards show, Filmfare awards (Picture courtesy: Instagram).

Stars dazzled at Filmfare awards last night!
It's a happening Friday as our favourite stars stepped out, looking dazzling as ever for shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Katrina make different exists, while Parineeti, Disha smile candidly
On Wednesday, Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone held a grand premiere of their Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down to watch Deepika and Vin's crackling chemistry in xXx
Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai, hand-in-hand with her co-star Vin Diesel, for the Indian premiere of their Hollywood film, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika,Vin Diesel arrive in city for xXx premiere, absolutely charm Mumbaikars!
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harmanpreet Kaur reported for conduct breach during Women's Big Bash League

Harmanpreet Kaur, first woman cricketer from India to play in Big Bash, was reported for breaching CA's Code of Conduct Article 2.1.2 abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match a level 1 offence. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Making value judgments on Taimur based on medieval history is ridiculous: Saif

Saif will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Rangoon'.
 

Australian Open 2017: Stan Wawrinka smashes ball into opponent’s groin, apologises

The World Number 3 Stanislas Wawrinka apologised to Martin Klizan saying,
 

Microsoft launches limited edition waterproof, non-working Xbox controller

The inflatable product, valued at AUD $50
 

Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 4 launch on January 19

The Redmi Note 4 was already been launched in China and the company is now launching the same in India.
 

'Real image' of Samsung Galaxy S8 surfaces online

Samsung Galaxy S8 (Photo: Veniamin Geskin/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Leopard mowed down by train in MP

Representational Picture (Photo: File )

HC seeks MHA reply on plea for report on food served to BSF

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, the soldier whose video on social media exposed the alleged poor living conditions of the soldiers on the frontline. (Photo: Facebook)

AAI chief Guruprasad Mohapatra envisages plans for modernisation of airports

The meeting where the plans on the airports were disclosed. (Photo: File)

Displeased over ticket allocation, BJP Punjab chief offers to resign

Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Owaisi booked in UP for violation of Model Code of Conduct

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham