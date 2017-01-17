Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu wants Rs 40,000 crore for drought to provide relief to farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2017, 5:55 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2017, 6:10 am IST
Mr Panneerselvam also asked the Union Government to release Rs 1,000 crore immediately for relief works.
Mr Panneerselvam had on January 10 announced Tamil Nadu as drought-hit and said that he would knock at the doors of the Union Government for financial assistance.
 Mr Panneerselvam had on January 10 announced Tamil Nadu as drought-hit and said that he would knock at the doors of the Union Government for financial assistance.

Chennai: After having declared all districts drought-hit, Tamil Nadu on Monday sought a whooping Rs 39,565 crores for providing relief to farmers affected due to agrarian crisis in the state arguing that it does not have sufficient funds to meet the challenge.

In a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was submitted at his office in person by senior officials, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said his government has responsibility to ensure adequate fodder availability, protection of cattle to be taken up on a war footing and employment generation programmes.

Mr Panneerselvam also asked the Union Government to release Rs 1,000 crore immediately for relief works and also asked the Prime Minister to depute a Central team to study the extensive damage caused to crops and to take stock of  drinking water scarcity.

The Chief Minister said the state received only 168.3 mm of rainfall during Northeast monsoon as against the normal rainfall of 440.4 mm - a deficit of 62 per cent - and all 32 districts received rainfall that has been scanty or deficient and the range is from 35 per cent to 81 per cent.

Mr Panneerselvam had on January 10 announced Tamil Nadu as drought-hit and said that he would knock at the doors of the Union Government for financial assistance.

Contending that the drought situation in Tamil Nadu has been exacerbated by the non-release of water by Karnataka, the Chief Minister said the neighbouring state had released only 66.5 tmcft of water as against the total quantum of 179 tmcft water.

“As a result, the storage in Mettur Dam, the main reservoir that serves the Cauvery Delta, was grossly insufficient to save even a single paddy crop in the Cauvery Basin of Tamil Nadu,” he said in the memorandum.

High-level committees concluded that in 87 per cent of the area, the extent of damage is estimated to be more than 50 per cent indicating that the drought is ‘severe’, the CM said, adding that the situation is likely to worsen in the ensuing months.

“As against the total storage capacity of 198.384 TMC ft. in 15 major irrigation reservoirs in the State, the water available as on December 31, 2016 is only 25.742 TMC ft -- 13% as against a storage of 126.233 TMC ft. (64%) on the same day in 2015," he told the PM.

Tags: narendra modi, o. panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most sought after young stars, brought in his 31st birthday with his friends from the industry joining him in the celebrations. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Kat, Sonakshi, Farhan join Sidharth in his birthday revelries
Celebrities made it a point to flaunt their fitness levels and ran for a good cause. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai Marathon: John, Milind, Ambani, run long and hard for a good cause
Gowns, tuxedos and unprecendented glamour domninated the red carpet of India's most awaited awards show, Filmfare awards (Picture courtesy: Instagram).

Stars dazzled at Filmfare awards last night!
It's a happening Friday as our favourite stars stepped out, looking dazzling as ever for shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Katrina make different exists, while Parineeti, Disha smile candidly
On Wednesday, Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone held a grand premiere of their Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down to watch Deepika and Vin's crackling chemistry in xXx
Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai, hand-in-hand with her co-star Vin Diesel, for the Indian premiere of their Hollywood film, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika,Vin Diesel arrive in city for xXx premiere, absolutely charm Mumbaikars!
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karan Johar had ‘guilt’ laden paid sex twice?

Karan Johar
 

Hitler did not commit suicide, claim CIA operatives who helped kill Bin Laden

Adolf Hitler. (Photo: AFP)
 

Karan Johar opens up on what made him fall in love with SRK

SRK appeared in a much appreciated cameo in KJo's last directorial, 'Ae Dil Hai mushkil'.
 

Virender Sehwag trolls Pakistan cricket team on Twitter

Virender Sehwag shared an image of his 254-run-knock during the first Test at Lahore. (Photo: AFP)
 

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone's romance over cutting chai!

Vin Diesel shared the picture on his Facebook page.
 

Pic: Long before attaining stardom, Ranbir Kapoor had worked on his father’s film!

Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ASI to spruce up Bahubali for Mahamastakabhisheka

ASI officials inspecting the statue of Bahubali at Shravanabelagola. (Photo: DC)

Mangaluru: Land acquisition for MRPL riles villagers

Farmland at Kuttettur village near Mangaluru.

Karnataka: Tribal leader threatens nude march again

Tribals living in a hut in the reserve forest near Diddahalli in Kodagu.

‘Rebel’ KS Eshwarappa, defunct core panel: RSS not amused

A file photo of RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale with BJP leaders K.S. Eshwarappa and B.S. Yeddyurappa

Hyderabad: Farmer commits suicide

(Representation Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham