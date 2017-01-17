MGR's 100th birth anniversary: Hundreds pay homage, TN declares holiday

Chennai: The entire state of Tamil Nadu is celebrating the hundredth birth anniversary of their former chief minister and founder of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) M.G. Ramachandran today. Hundreds thronged MGR’s memorial at Marina Beach to pay their respects to the beloved leader.

AIADMK workers including supporters of Deepa Jayakumar (niece of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa) also gathered at MGR's memorial to offer their tributes.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday to mark the event.

The actor-turned politician MGR founded his party AIADMK after a feud with DMK chief M Karunanidhi in 1972. He served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 and 1987.

MGR was born Marudur Gopala Menon Ramachandran on 17 January 1917 at Kandy, Sri Lanka, to Maradhur Gopala Menon and Satyabhama who were Nairs from Kerala.