Nation, Current Affairs

BJP trying to destabilise TN govt, alleges Sasikala's husband Natarajan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2017, 6:24 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2017, 8:38 am IST
Complimenting CM Panneerselvam of giving able administration, Natarajan said it was his personal opinion that he should continue as CM.
AIADMK party's general secretary V.K. Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)
Thanjavur: Mr M. Natarajan, husband of AIADMK general secretary Sasikala, on Monday accused “some sections” in the BJP of trying to split the AIADMK and have the state government dismissed.

“We will not allow such conspiracies to succeed… I will face the challenge squarely… I am willing to come anywhere single-handedly, to Gujarat, to U.P, anywhere”, he thundered while addressing the valedictory session of the three-day ‘Thamizhar Kalai Ilakkiya Pongal Thiruvizha’ here.

The bombshell from Mr Natarajan is significant because he is said to wield considerable influence in the AIADMK, particularly after the demise of Ms Jayalalithaa, and his allegation against the BJP might have to be taken as an indication of the relations souring between the two parties. However, there are also indications that Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam enjoys the support of Delhi, so one should wait and see how this ‘MN’ (as Mr Natarajan is known among friends) bombshell will develop in the coming days.

“They are trying to break the AIADMK and dismiss our government… They are trying to besmear our government… there are attempts to saffronise Tamil Nadu, but they will not succeed… I will tour throughout the state and tear their mask”, Mr Natarajan declared.

He said when powerful forces were acting against Ms Jayalalithaa after MGR’s death, it was he and his family who had protected her like a shield. “There were just four or five of us who protected her…for 36 years since then, my wife Sasikala was bearing her on her shoulders”, Mr Natarajan said delving on the hard sacrifices that he and his family had made to protect Jayalalithaa and thereby preserve the AIADMK from the designs of the rival DMK.

He said unnecessary controversies and questions were being raised over Jayalalithaa's treatment in the hospital. Her entire treatment has been recorded. She was with a clear mind while in the hospital, he claimed.

Complimenting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam of giving able administration, Mr Natarajan said it was his personal opinion that he should continue as CM.

“But then, this is my personal opinion. He has been elected as the leader by the party legislators; so it is up to them and the other party seniors to decide on these issues”, he added.

Mr Natarajan said any attempt to divide the Tamil society on the basis of caste and communal factors would never succeed. The AIADMK would ensure that an egalitarian society continued in the Dravidian state.

