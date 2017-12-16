search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Police constable aims gun at Congress leader Kamal Nath in MP; suspended

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2017, 7:57 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2017, 8:17 am IST
Ratnesh Pawar allegedly took aim at Nath with his service rifle but the security guards of the MP from Chhindwara promptly overpowered him.
The incident took place when Lok Sabha member and former Union minister Kamal Nath was about to board a chartered plane to Delhi. (Photo: File)
 The incident took place when Lok Sabha member and former Union minister Kamal Nath was about to board a chartered plane to Delhi. (Photo: File)

Chhindwara: A Madhya Pradesh police constable was overpowered by the bodyguards of Lok Sabha member and former Union minister Kamal Nath on Friday after he allegedly aimed his gun at the Congress leader at an airstrip in Chhindwara, police said.

The incident took place when Nath was about to board a chartered plane to Delhi, additional superintendent of police Neeraj Soni said.

 

Ratnesh Pawar allegedly took aim at Nath with his service rifle but the security guards of the nine-time MP from Chhindwara promptly overpowered him.

Nath, in the meantime, had boarded the aircraft.

Pawar was suspended and SP (city) asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident, Soni said. 

Tags: kamal nath, madhya pradesh police constable, police constable suspended, police constable aims gun at kamal nath
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Chhindwara




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition review: The 'Force' gets a galactic shimmer

If you consider yourself to be a true Jedi, i.e. a massive fan of the Star Wars franchise and prefer basking in the glory of the greatest fictional heroes of the universe even on the move, then you should immediately head out to the nearest OnePlus store.
 

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S9

While Samsung is yet to spill the beans regarding its upcoming flagship, we still have a rough idea of how the smartphone is shaping up based on the rumours and half baked reports.
 

Year ender 2017: How the world conspired this year

Conspiracy theories of 2017. (Photo: AP / Pixabay)
 

Linksys Max-Stream EA7500 review: A home Wi-Fi router for power users

Built with ABS plastic, the all-black and modestly designed EA7500 has a small footprint and a rugged exterior.
 

Priyanka to take home Rs 5 crores for 5-minute performance at awards show?

Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood project was 'Jai Gangaajal.'
 

Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours

The Kepler-90 system also could have a ninth planet or more, according to the researchers. It is 2,545 light-years away; a light-year is 5.8 trillion miles. Representational Photo: NASA
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Anantapur: Motorists can apply for licence online

All other permits and fitness certificates will be provided through online services, sources said. (Representational Image)

AR Rahman and son offer ‘Fatiha’ at Kasumuru

Renowned music composer A.R. Rahman offers ‘fatiha’ at Kasumuru dargah in Nellore on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Andhra Pradesh: Public hit by stamp paper shortage

Some of the registrations were also delayed as the Rs 100 stamps are not available. (Representational Image)

Nellore: Police recover Rs 31.75 lakh from 11-member gang

They have also created a website zpprakasam.com as against the existing prakasamzp.com by paying Rs 50,000 to a net centre at Guntur. (Representational Image)

Nellore: Digital classrooms hit by poor quality of lessons

Digitial classrooms installed in a Zilla Parishad school in Nellore. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham