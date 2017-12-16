search on deccanchronicle.com
Not me but my mother Sonia will contest from Rae Bareli: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2017, 4:51 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2017, 4:51 pm IST
Priyanka lauded her mother, calling her the 'bravest' woman for overcoming huge difficulties during her record 19-yr tenure as Cong chief.
Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra put to rest the speculation over her contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Rae Bareli, saying her mother Sonia Gandhi would again be in the fray from the Parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra put to rest the speculation over her contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Rae Bareli, saying her mother Sonia Gandhi would again be in the fray from the Parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra on Saturday put to rest the speculation over her contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Rae Bareli, saying her mother Sonia Gandhi would again be in the fray from the Parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Rae Bareli is currently represented in the Lok Sabha by outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who passed on the mantle of the top party post to her son Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.

 

There is a speculation in the media over Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra assuming an active role in politics to assist her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

The speculation arose after Sonia Gandhi indicated her "retirement" on Friday.

The Congress had, however, clarified that Sonia Gandhi was only retiring as the Congress president and not from active politics.

"There is no question of me contesting (the 2019 polls)...my mother will contest from there (Rae Bareli)," Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra said after Rahul Gandhi assumed charge as Congress president at an event at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.

Read: My role now is to retire: Sonia Gandhi a day before son Rahul's elevation

She also lauded her mother, calling her the "bravest" woman for overcoming huge difficulties during her record 19-year tenure as the Congress chief.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (from Amethi) are the only two Congress representatives from Uttar Pradesh in the current Lok Sabha.

