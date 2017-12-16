search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong's working style, 'corrupt ways' remain same: BJP on Rahul's elevation

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2017, 5:10 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2017, 5:15 pm IST
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a sharp attack on the Cong after Gandhi attacked the ruling party after taking over as president.
Newly-elected president of the Congress party Rahul Gandhi, left, greets former prime minister Manmohan Singh, right, as former party president Sonia Gandhi watches during a function at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 Newly-elected president of the Congress party Rahul Gandhi, left, greets former prime minister Manmohan Singh, right, as former party president Sonia Gandhi watches during a function at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday dubbed the Congress as a "corrupt thought process" as it shrugged off Rahul Gandhi's elevation as its president, saying its working style and "corrupt ways" remained the same.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a sharp attack on the Congress after Gandhi attacked the ruling party soon after replacing her mother Sonia Gandhi as its president.

 

Patra cited the sentencing of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, who was supported by the Congress, in a corruption case to hit out at the party, claiming it would remain corrupt despite the change in leadership.

He said it was an irony that despite the Congress not being in power for four years, corruption cases were still tumbling out and people jailed for corruption they did when it was in power.

"This speaks volumes about the thought process, the working nature of Congress party. So a new president or an old president, the working style of Congress party, the corrupt ways of Congress party still remain the same," he told reporters.

He said when the Congress talks about a change in leadership, the country is seeing how during its 10-year rule, corruption of ten to fourteen lakh crore rupees took place under their very nose.

"Congress is not an ancient thought process as claimed by a few, rather Congress is a corrupt thought process and that has been proved by the judicial process today," Patra added.

After assuming the leadership of the party, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of spreading hatred and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking India back to medieval times.

"The BJP is spreading hatred and communalism... they break, while we unite. They ignite fire, we douse it," Gandhi said.

Asked about the 'Aag laga ke' (ignite fire) comment, Patra said this is "not a decent way" to react. "Elections are won not because of riots on streets, not
because 'sadak pe aag laga ke'. Elections are won because the mantra of reform, transform and perform works in the country under the able leadership of Narendra Modi," he said.

He went on to add that elections are won as people compare how during the UPA days, the direct benefit transfer (DBT) was not there and the money could not reach the pockets of poor man.

"Today because of DBT, what the poor man deserves, reaches his pocket. Elections are won by giving LPG cylinders to the last man standing in the queue, when electricity reaches every village.

"So my simple request is we should not demean the basic nature of democracy in the country. Democracy is vibrant in the country because development is taking place as never before," he added.

Patra said that today is an important day as Madhu Koda, who was the chief minister of Jharkhand with the support of Congress party, has been sentenced to three years in jail because of his involvement in the coal scam.

"We all know that Madhu Koda was an Independent MLA, but because of the fact that the government was formed with the outside support of the Congress party, the government then was almost a Congress government run by 10 Janpath, 24 Akbar Road by the help of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Ahmed Patel," he
said.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi's elevation, congress president, corruption charges
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Day of promotion: Rahul Gandhi takes over as Congress president


