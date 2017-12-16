search on deccanchronicle.com
After Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Dr G Parameshwar to tour state

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2017, 3:10 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2017, 3:16 am IST
KPCC president to launch his yatra at Mulbagal on December 21.
KPCC president Dr G. Parameshwar and KPCC working president S.R. Patil in a file photo.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Dr G Parameshwar will be undertaking a tour of the Assembly segments where the party had lost in 2013.

According to information available, he would be launching his tour in Mulbagal in Kolar district after performing puja to Lord Hanuman on December 21. On December 22, he would be visiting Kolar and Malur to address party workers. After a gap of seven days, he would restarting his tour again on December 29 and will hold conventions in Chinthamani and Devanahall. 

 

Dr Parameshwar would be accompnied by KPCC Campaign Committee Chairman and Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar, KPCC working Presidents Dinesh Gundu Rao and S.R. Patil and Congress Floor leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. The second phase of the tour is expected to be held during the first or second week of January, 2018.

According to sources, the decision to tour Assembly seats where the party lost, was taken by AICC General Secretary and In-Charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal in consultation with the Congress high command. 

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is already on a  tour of 120 Assembly segements which the Congress had won in the previous polls laying foundation stones for new projects and inaugurating those which have bene completed, Dr Parameshwar has been entrusted with the task of restructuring the party in constituencies where the party was defeated. There would be no tour during February in view of the budget session of the State Legislature.

In March, both Mr Siddaramaiah and Dr Parameshwar would visit all 30 districts along with all state leaders including Mr Mallikarjun Kharge in the run-up to the Assembly polls. 

"There is no differences of opinion between Mr Siddaramaiah and Dr Parameshwar, both of them are working as a team to ensure that the Congress retains power in Karnataka," said a party source.

