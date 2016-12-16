Nation, Current Affairs

Two youngsters from Telangana try to join ISIS, caught

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2016, 2:14 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 2:22 am IST
The two were arrested by Turkey, jailed for four months and deported in October, sources said.
Telangana police and intelligence officials counselled them and are keeping a watch over them. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 Telangana police and intelligence officials counselled them and are keeping a watch over them. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Hyderabad: Two youngsters from TS, one working in the US and another in Saudi Arabia, were caught while they were trying to join the ISIS in Syria, it was reported on Thursday.

The two were arrested by Turkey, jailed for four months and deported in October, sources said. TS police and intelligence officials counselled them and are keeping a watch over them.

Gufran Mohiuddin from Warangal and Hamid-ur-Rahman from First Lancer, Hyderabad, had travelled to Turkey and were trying to enter Syria when they were arrested.

While Hamid had gone to the US, Gufran was working in Saudi Arabia. Hamid had called his family from Jizan in Saudi Arabia to inform them that he would like to join the ISIS. They had completed their engineering from a famous college in 2012. Their friend said they got radicalised by watching videos online.

Tags: isis, saudi arabia
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Insect in saline bottle at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

Prabhalika was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on December 7 and was undergoing treatment for both fever and pneumonia.
 

Pulimurugan crosses 150 crores, becomes 3rd highest grossing South film of 2016

A still from the film.
 

Comedian Vir Das sums up 2016 in Facebook post and it's spot on

He said laddoos have been a positive this year (Photo: Facebook)
 

Brexit, YouTuber included in 500 new entries to Oxford Dictionary

The December update also sees the addition of a number of words from the world of surfing such as tombstoning and rag-doll (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Artists from northeast India rap about social issues in hip hop anthem

Hip Hop homeland introduces the region's best underground hip hop talent (Photo: YouTube)
 

In pics: Virat Kohli’s love-affair with dogs continues in Chennai

Virat Kohli, who loves animals, was seen spending a lot of time with the security dogs on the eve of the India versus England Chennai Test. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cabinet colleagues tell K Chandrasekhar Rao to go slow on cashless move

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Note ban affects chit funds in Hyderabad

As per the Chit Fund Acts of the central and state governments, a chit fund company must be registered as a firm in case of less than Rs 6 lakh transactions per month. (Representational Image)

12-year-old Lucknow girl seeks nod for euthanasia

The girl, in her application, has said that her mother was sold off by her uncle who then implicated her father in a dowry case. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Traffic police’s PoS plan hits transaction fee wall

After demonetisation, violators say they want to swipe their cards on the spot. (Representational Image))

Hyderabad: CBSE move to raise NRI JEE hopes

For the first time this year, JEE will be conducted in some centres abroad. The list includes Singapore, Bahrain, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Colombo and Kathmandu.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham