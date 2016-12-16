Two youngsters from Telangana try to join ISIS, caught

Telangana police and intelligence officials counselled them and are keeping a watch over them. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Hyderabad: Two youngsters from TS, one working in the US and another in Saudi Arabia, were caught while they were trying to join the ISIS in Syria, it was reported on Thursday.

The two were arrested by Turkey, jailed for four months and deported in October, sources said. TS police and intelligence officials counselled them and are keeping a watch over them.

Gufran Mohiuddin from Warangal and Hamid-ur-Rahman from First Lancer, Hyderabad, had travelled to Turkey and were trying to enter Syria when they were arrested.

While Hamid had gone to the US, Gufran was working in Saudi Arabia. Hamid had called his family from Jizan in Saudi Arabia to inform them that he would like to join the ISIS. They had completed their engineering from a famous college in 2012. Their friend said they got radicalised by watching videos online.