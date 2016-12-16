2 days after ‘personal corruption’ barb, Rahul meets Modi on farmers' woes

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and top party leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to handover a memorandum on farmers' demand, including loan waiver, and problems caused by demonetisation.

"Farmers are committing suicide all over the country, govt removed import duty on wheat; this is a devastating blow," Rahul said after the meeting.

Leaders from various parties of the Opposition are also expected to meet President Pranab Mukherjee to lodge their protest against BJP-led govt and woes caused due to demonetisation.

Rahul’s meeting with Modi comes just two days after he had levelled graft charges against the Prime Minister and claimed that he had "personal information" against him.

“The Prime Minister is personally terrified with the information that I have. It is personal corruption of the Prime Minister that we have detailed information on, but I am not being allowed to speak in Parliament” Rahul had said on Wednesday.

Rahul however had refused to reveal details and said he would only speak on the matter in Parliament. "I have been elected by the people of India, by the people of Amethi, and the right place for me to speak on such issues is in the House," he explained.

The Congress leader had accused the government of running away from the debate on demonetisation as both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha remained virtually paralysed throughout the Winter Session.