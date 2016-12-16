Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana govt to encourage citizens to adopt less-cash lifestyle

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Dec 16, 2016, 1:40 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 2:49 am IST
Nearly 1.3 crore debit cards remaining inactive; government tells collectors to spearhead less-cash drive.
Still 6.32 lakh Rupay cards have not been distributed. (Representational Image)
 Still 6.32 lakh Rupay cards have not been distributed. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Before making transactions cashless, the state government has decided to encourage citizens to adopt a less-cash lifestyle. Right now, only about three per cent of transactions take place in the digital mode.

The government issued a nine-page note at Wednesday’s collectors conference in which it noted that the currency shortage would continue for some time and there was an urgent need to encourage citizens to adopt ‘less-cash’ mode of transactions.

The total number of saving bank accounts in the state was 3.89 crore and about 1.95 crore debit cards were issued. Among them, 1.28 crore cards are inactive.
Under the PM’s Jan Dhan Yojana, 83.37 lakh bank accounts and 23.31 lakh zero balance accounts were opened. About 69.43 lakh Rupay cards were issued and 62.17 lakh accounts were seeded with Aadhaar cards.

Still 6.32 lakh Rupay cards have not been distributed. Even for the cards issued, Personal Identification Number numbers were not issu-ed for 6.28 lakh cards.
The state government has directed collectors to obtain village-wise data from the banks for undistributed PIN and ensure that the numbers are distributed.

As of December 7, about 56 lakh Rupay cards were inactive across the state. The government asked the collectors to encourage prepaid card system, a bank account for payment of wages by firms, build-ers, traders, industries and others who employee more than 5 persons per day on an average.

The government has also told collectors to ensure that all government departments and agencies move towards cashless mode within a timeframe for both payments and receipts.

As on December 7, there were 50,951 point-of-sale swipe machines in the state. The government told collectors that since mobile PoS works with a smartphone, they should encourage traders with smartphones to adopt them.

Tags: cashless, jan dhan yojana, digital mode
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

After demonetisation, violators say they want to swipe their cards on the spot. (Representational Image))

Hyderabad: Traffic police’s PoS plan hits transaction fee wall

Traffic police said after the note ban, the monthly traffic fine collection had fallen from Rs 5 crore to Rs 2 crore in the city.
16 Dec 2016 1:55 AM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Insect in saline bottle at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

Prabhalika was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on December 7 and was undergoing treatment for both fever and pneumonia.
 

Pulimurugan crosses 150 crores, becomes 3rd highest grossing South film of 2016

A still from the film.
 

Comedian Vir Das sums up 2016 in Facebook post and it's spot on

He said laddoos have been a positive this year (Photo: Facebook)
 

Brexit, YouTuber included in 500 new entries to Oxford Dictionary

The December update also sees the addition of a number of words from the world of surfing such as tombstoning and rag-doll (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Artists from northeast India rap about social issues in hip hop anthem

Hip Hop homeland introduces the region's best underground hip hop talent (Photo: YouTube)
 

In pics: Virat Kohli’s love-affair with dogs continues in Chennai

Virat Kohli, who loves animals, was seen spending a lot of time with the security dogs on the eve of the India versus England Chennai Test. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: RBI defends note ban in high court

Reserve Bank of India logo

Supreme Court ban order has liquor trade worried

Owners are worried about suffering losses if their shops are closed ahead of the licence period.(Representational Image)

Two youngsters from Telangana try to join ISIS, caught

Telangana police and intelligence officials counselled them and are keeping a watch over them. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Cabinet colleagues tell Telangana CM to go slow on cashless move

Traders and realtors will find it difficult to arrange for funds in future if the cashless economy idea bears fruit.

Note ban affects chit funds in Hyderabad

As per the Chit Fund Acts of the central and state governments, a chit fund company must be registered as a firm in case of less than Rs 6 lakh transactions per month. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham