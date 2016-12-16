Oppn to meet President today to raise demonetisation woes

New Delhi: Opposition parties led by Congress will meet President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday to apprise him of problems caused by demonetisation, and also on them "not being" allowed to speak in Parliament.

At a meeting of Opposition held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, representatives of various parties decided to raise with the President the problems of common man arising out of demonetisation.

Opposition leaders said they will meet the President at 12.30 pm, and before that they will assemble near the Gandhi statue in Parliament.

Leaders of various parties said the entire Opposition will meet the President to "complain" against the ruling party for "not allowing them" to speak in Parliament.

The leaders said they were elected representatives of the country and had every right to speak in Parliament and it was "unconstitutional" not to allow them to speak in both Houses.

Sources said it was also decided in the meeting to raise the plight of farmers and common people in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and demand a loan waiver for farmers.

All parties decided that while Azad will raise the issue in Rajya Sabha, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge would raise the issue in Lok Sabha.

Azad also gave an adjournment notice under Rule 267 for allowing a discussion on hardships faced by farmers due to demonetisation.

Opposition leaders have been meeting every morning to decide on a united strategy in Parliament during the Winter Session, which has been a virtual washout.

Representatives of Congress, Trinamool Congress, BSP, SP, JD-U, CPI, CPI-M, NCP, DMK and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) were present in today's meeting.