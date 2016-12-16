 LIVE !  :  India will look to continue their brilliant run of form against Alastair Cook-led England side. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 1: England elect to bat, Jayant rested due to injury
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Oppn to meet President today to raise demonetisation woes

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2016, 8:42 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 8:42 am IST
Leaders of various parties said they will 'complain' against the ruling party for 'not allowing them' to speak in Parliament.
President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)
 President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Opposition parties led by Congress will meet President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday to apprise him of problems caused by demonetisation, and also on them "not being" allowed to speak in Parliament.

At a meeting of Opposition held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, representatives of various parties decided to raise with the President the problems of common man arising out of demonetisation.

Opposition leaders said they will meet the President at 12.30 pm, and before that they will assemble near the Gandhi statue in Parliament.

Leaders of various parties said the entire Opposition will meet the President to "complain" against the ruling party for "not allowing them" to speak in Parliament.

The leaders said they were elected representatives of the country and had every right to speak in Parliament and it was "unconstitutional" not to allow them to speak in both Houses.

Sources said it was also decided in the meeting to raise the plight of farmers and common people in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and demand a loan waiver for farmers.

All parties decided that while Azad will raise the issue in Rajya Sabha, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge would raise the issue in Lok Sabha.

Azad also gave an adjournment notice under Rule 267 for allowing a discussion on hardships faced by farmers due to demonetisation.

Opposition leaders have been meeting every morning to decide on a united strategy in Parliament during the Winter Session, which has been a virtual washout.

Representatives of Congress, Trinamool Congress, BSP, SP, JD-U, CPI, CPI-M, NCP, DMK and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) were present in today's meeting.

Tags: pranab mukherjee, parliament, demonetisation, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

Uddhav mocks BJP-Cong for Parliament logjam over demonetisation

On one hand, Rahul says he is not being allowed to talk in Parliament while Modi too complains of not being allowed to speak
15 Dec 2016 7:12 PM
CII President Naushad Forbes said.

Growth rate to see 'significant fall' on demonetisation: CII

The government had last month suddenly scrapped high value Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.
15 Dec 2016 2:35 PM
People queue up outside a bank to withdraw cash

Demonetisation hits class-IV employees in Andhra Pradesh

Many unable to meet urgent expenses.
15 Dec 2016 6:48 AM
New notes of Rs 2000 issued by the Reserve Bank of India. (Photo: PTI)

Demonetisation: Rs 5.68 lakh in Rs 2000 notes seized in Rajasthan

Rest of the amount, around Rs 1.04 lakh, is in Rs 100 and Rs 50 denomination, police said.
14 Dec 2016 8:54 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Insect in saline bottle at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

Prabhalika was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on December 7 and was undergoing treatment for both fever and pneumonia.
 

Pulimurugan crosses 150 crores, becomes 3rd highest grossing South film of 2016

A still from the film.
 

Comedian Vir Das sums up 2016 in Facebook post and it's spot on

He said laddoos have been a positive this year (Photo: Facebook)
 

Brexit, YouTuber included in 500 new entries to Oxford Dictionary

The December update also sees the addition of a number of words from the world of surfing such as tombstoning and rag-doll (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Artists from northeast India rap about social issues in hip hop anthem

Hip Hop homeland introduces the region's best underground hip hop talent (Photo: YouTube)
 

In pics: Virat Kohli’s love-affair with dogs continues in Chennai

Virat Kohli, who loves animals, was seen spending a lot of time with the security dogs on the eve of the India versus England Chennai Test. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Startups find it hard to get office space in Visakhapatnam

There is very limited office space in Vizag and that too very costly,” said Alok, promoting startup culture in the city. (Representational Image)

Land acquistion may delay highway project in Vizag district

As per the DPR, about 380 hectares of land is required for the highway and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will pay for it. (Representational Image)

Visakhapatnam: Discoms to propose for tariff hike

The Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (EPDCL) and Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) recently submitted their annual revenue requirements for the 2017-18 financial year to the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC). They presented a projected loss of abo-ut Rs 7,177 crore. (Representational Image)

Anantapur records coldest nights

Anantapur generally has moderate hot climatic conditions and is facing desertification. (Representational Image)

Amaravati: RTC plans punctured by private carriers

APSRTC is operating 8,000 trips per day by running 2,000 services from 13 depots in Guntur district.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham