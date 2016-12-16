For Congress, party is supreme, but for us it's nation's interests: Modi to BJP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with BJP lawmakers and urged them to make digital economy 'a way of life' and attacked the Opposition for protesting the move to demonetise big notes.

"Earlier, Opposition would join hands against govt over scams like 2G, Coalgate but now Opposition is united against govt's steps to curb blackmoney and corruption," Modi said at the meet.

"For Congress, party is above the country but for BJP the country's interests are supreme," he added.

The meeting was held just before the Parliament was to meet for the last day of Winter Session.

The Parliament had transacted very little business so far, as chaos continued to reign in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha following continuous uproar on issues such as demonetisation and Agusta Westland case.

Both treasury and opposition benches traded charges on each other for continuous disruption.

The fate of many important legislative bills are still stuck as they were listed for business but did not come up for discussion even once due to protests and sloganeering.

The standoff between the treasury and opposition benches in both houses severely hit the legislative business of the month-long session.

The Rajya Sabha which took up the discussion on demonetisation on first day of the session could not resume it yesterday following ruckus in the house.

In the Lok Sabha, the members were not allowed to complete their speech on the issue by the agitated opposition.

However amidst din, Payment of Wages Amendment bill was introduced in Lok Sabha. Parliament functioning in this session has dropped to a mere 17 per cent.

At the beginning of the session, 19 bills were listed for consideration and passage but only one was passed by Parliament.

Out of the nine bills listed for introduction, only three were introduced.