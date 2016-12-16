Nation, Current Affairs

India among most generous countries towards refugees: UNHCR

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2016, 5:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 5:59 pm IST
India has been tolerant with people of different backgrounds, ethnicity and cultures, UN High Commissioner for Refugees said.
According to UNHCR Global Trends report, 65.3 million people (1 out of 113), were displaced from their homes due to conflict and persecution in 2015. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)
 According to UNHCR Global Trends report, 65.3 million people (1 out of 113), were displaced from their homes due to conflict and persecution in 2015. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

New Delhi: India is one of the most generous countries for refugees, ensuring safety and employment to the displaced people in the best of her capacity, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday.

Yasuko Shimizu, the chief of mission for UNHCR in India and the Maldives, who was awarded the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development 2015, said that the country has helped refugees by providing work permits and issuing long term visas.

"India is one of the most generous countries for refugees. The country has given opportunities for such people to go for jobs by providing work permits. Although we give refugee cards to displaced people but the government here issues long term visas for them which is very helpful," Shimizu said.

She said that the UNHCR has taken several initiatives in collaboration with governments and local bodies on ground, to address issues concerning proper education for children belonging to such communities.

"Education is one of the most important issues for refugee families. We should have assistance for refugee children so that they can easily access education at local schools," she said.

Shimizu, who has served in various capacities at the UNHCR headquarters in Geneva and for many field operations in Afghanistan, Russia and Uganda, took up her current post in June 2016.

According to UNHCR Global Trends report, 65.3 million people (1 out of 113), were displaced from their homes due to conflict and persecution in 2015.

"Refugees are a result of political consequences in any country. We have been raising issues at the UN that humanitarian assistance cannot replace political concerns.

"India has been tolerant with people of different backgrounds, ethnicity and cultures which is not the case with many other countries," she said.

When asked about recent incidents of atrocities against African nationals in the capital city and the role of UNHCR during such incidents, Shimizu said, the lack of knowledge about culture in a different country sometimes creates problems.

"The body keeps advocating with NGOs, police, university students on ground to sensitise people about the backgrounds and cultures refugees come from. It is important to see how individuals react to them in society. There needs to be an atmosphere where one can understand about the exchange of cultures.

"It is not only the legal status that one should look at for refugees in other countries. Support to protect their life is also very important," she said.

Tags: united nations high commissioner for refugees (unhcr), yasuko shimizu, refugees, india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

Weeping, hobbling on crutches or dragging suitcases, hundreds of survivors of a devastating government bombardment and siege left the last sliver of opposition-held Aleppo on Thursday, an evacuation that sealed the end of the rebellion's most important stronghold and was a watershed moment in Syria's 5-year-old civil war.

Aleppo battle ends: Residents board ambulances, buses; bid farewell to home
Forbes' annual ranking of the World’s Most Powerful People identifies one person out of every 100 million whose actions mean the most. Here’s a list of the top 10 men and women short listed by Forbes.

Meet the world’s most powerful people
Rebel resistance in the Syrian city of Aleppo ended after years of fighting and months of bitter siege and bombardment that culminated in a bloody retreat, as insurgents agreed to withdraw in a ceasefire.

Razed to the ground: Aleppo battle ends after years of bloodshed
The Istanbul blast is the latest in large-scale assault to traumatize a nation confronting an array of security threats. (Photo: AP)

Twin blasts near Istanbul football stadium kill 38, wound 166
Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum captured mesmerising view of Dubai’s skyscrapers from above the clouds. (Photo: Instagram/faz3)

Crown Prince of Dubai captures city's skyscrapers from above the clouds
A powerful earthquake struck western Indonesia's Aceh province levelling hundreds of houses and shops, leaving countless people homeless and in need of basic supplies like food and water.

Indonesia quake aftermath: Residents cope up with destruction
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will be worried if Navya plans to be an actor, says Shweta Nanda

Shweta Nanda with Karan Johar and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.
 

Breakfast for Rs 5, lunch for Rs 8 under Rajasthan govt's 'Annapurna Rasoi'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje at the launch (Photo: Twitter/@VasundharaBJP )
 

Watch: Aamir Khan is here with his quirky act in Secret Superstar's first teaser

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

India-origin schoolboy writes to Santa to bring peace to Syria

Syria is like a mini version of a world war happening in one place and I thought I should write about Syria, seven-year-old Indian-origin boy said. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 

Pic: Anushka and Katrina are potential Bollywood bffs, this one proves how!

Katrina and Anushka have worked together in 'Jab Tak Hain Jaan'.
 

Sonali reacts to her Humma Humma song's remix version starring Aditya-Shraddha

Recreated by Badshah and Tanishk Bagchi, the song sees Shraddha and Aditya matching dance steps as they display their crackling chemistry.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

V K Singh compares Pak army with Nazis for Bangladesh atrocities

Union Minister V K Singh (Photo: PTI)

J&K: After a 3-week lull, Pak violates ceasefire; targets army posts, civilian areas

Indian Army soldiers on guard. (Photo: AP)

Parliament passes Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill

Representational image

R K Dutta shifted out from CBI as per rules, Centre tell SC

(Photo: PTI)

Explain benefits of note ban to people, Amit Shah tells BJP lawmakers

BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham