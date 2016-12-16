Nation, Current Affairs

I feel like resigning, says miffed Advani on logjam of Parliament

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2016, 1:20 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 3:03 am IST
BJP veteran L.K. Advani expressed distress at the continuous disruption of the Lok Sabha.
BJP senior leader L.K. Advani (Photo: DC archives)
New Delhi: For the second time in a row, BJP veteran L.K. Advani expressed distress at the continuous disruption of the Lok Sabha, invoking the party’s golden standard, former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, and even going to the extent of saying that he wanted to resign.

His outburst immediately led to a war of words between the Opposition and the treasury benches, who blamed each other for the washout of the Winter Session and the senior leader’s outburst.

From his front row seat on the Treasury Benches, Mr Advani, a part of the BJP’s “Margdarshak Mandal”, kept sitting as the House was adjourned for the day and first summoned textiles minister Smriti Irani, who then called home minister Rajnath Singh.

The 89-year-old veteran parliamentarian rem-arked, “The disruptions are so disappointing that I wonder if I should resign from the Lok Sabha.” He also said Mr Vajpayee would have been very unhappy with the state of affairs.

A miffed Mr Advani was heard telling Mr Singh that he should ensure that the House runs on Friday and is able to hold a discussion on the demonetisation issue.

“If it does not happen and Parliament is adjourned sine die without a discussion (on demonetisation), it will be considered a washout,” he told Trinamul Congress MP Idris Ali and two BJP MPs on the sidelines of the session.

Tags: l.k. advani, atal behari vajpayee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

