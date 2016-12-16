 LIVE !  :  India will look to continue their brilliant run of form against Alastair Cook-led England side. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 1: England elect to bat, Jayant rested due to injury
 
DMK chief Karunanidhi admitted to hospital with lung infection

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2016, 7:58 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 8:01 am IST
‘He is stable and is being treated by a team of doctors,’ a statement by the hospital said.
DMK chief M Karunanidhi. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: DMK President M Karunanidhi was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai late Thursday night with breathing difficulty due to throat and lung infection.

The 93-year-old former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was admitted to Kauveri hospital Thursday night, DMK said.

A statement released by the hospital said, “He is stable and is being treated by a team of doctors.”

Karunanidi's admission in the same hospital comes about a week after he was discharged from there after undergoing treatment for drug-induced allergy.

The DMK had not been seen in public for over a month before his hospitalisation. In October, a statement from his party said, "The DMK leader is unwell due to a drug-induced allergy. Doctors have advised him rest.  Visitors should avoid visiting him and cooperate."

Tags: karunanidhi, dmk chief, hospital
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

ADVERTISEMENT
