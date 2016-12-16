Demonetisation: Mumbai police seize Rs 10.2 crore from a car

The police is trying to ascertain if it was an attempt to replace black money in old notes. (Photo: Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai police has seized Rs 10.2 crore cash, out of which Rs 10 crore were in the scrapped Rs 500 notes and Rs 10 lakh comprised of the newly issued Rs 2,000 notes, from a car at Chheda Nagar Junction in Tilak Nagar, Chembur. The Tilak Nagar police arrested three people who are being interrogated about the cash’s origin and destination.

The police is trying to ascertain if it was an attempt to replace black money in old notes. The Rs 10 crore seizure has been the biggest ever haul by the Mumbai police since November 8, when the Centre demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. The Tilak Nagar police is interrogating the accused. Based on specific inputs, the cops kept a watch at the traffic junction for the car.

Deputy commissioner of police of zone VII Shahaji Umap said, “The cash belongs to the Vaidyanath Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd. The bank manager and two more people from Pimpri-Chinchwad branch were transporting this cash from Ghatkopar to Pune. The acquired cash also includes new Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 10 lakh. We are interrogating the accused to find out more details.”

In another incident, the police recovered Rs 21.22 lakh from two people at Kalyan on Thursday morning. This is the third incident in a week, after the one in Ulhasnagar where police seized Rs 9.50 lakh.