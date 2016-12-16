 LIVE !  :  India will look to continue their brilliant run of form against Alastair Cook-led England side. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 1: England elect to bat, Jayant rested due to injury
 
Nation, Current Affairs

'Christmas gift to remember': Modi on schemes for digital transactions

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2016, 9:31 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 9:37 am IST
The Prime Minister was referring to 'Lucky Grahak Yojana' and 'Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana' schemes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi:  "A Christmas gift to remember," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while referring to the two schemes - 'Lucky Grahak Yojana' and 'Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana' - launched earlier in the day to encourage cashless transactions.

"These 2 schemes will further incentivise digital payments," he tweeted along with the advertisements of the new initiatives.

"Strategic push towards increased cashless transactions.... A big boost to move towards cashless and corruption free India. Two new schemes launched," said the PM in a number of tweets.

Earlier, announcing 'Lucky Grahak Yojana' and 'Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana', NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said both the schemes will cover small transactions between Rs. 50 and Rs. 3,000 to encourage every section of the society to move to digital payments.

To promote digital payments post demonetisation, the government will give daily, weekly and mega cash awards totalling Rs. 340 crore for consumers as well as merchants beginning the Christmas Day.

Kant said the first draw will happen on December 25 and the mega draw on April 14, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar.

Later, at an interaction with a group of scholars and economists, the Prime Minister underlined India's commitment to prudent macro-economic policy, rule-based multilateral trading arrangements, responsible climate policy, and growth which creates jobs and reduces poverty.

The discussion focused on areas such as macro-economy, trade, monetary policy, competitiveness, productivity and energy, with ideas from global research, the PMO said.

Modi mentioned in detail, various steps taken by the Union Government to boost agricultural productivity, and the attention being given to renewable energy, he said.

Tags: modi, cashless society, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Terming it a ‘Christmas Gift’ to the country, Mr Kant said the first draw will happen on December 25 and the mega draw on April 14 (Representational Image)

Pay digital and win Rs 1 crore in 'lucky draw', announces Centre

Two new schemes by the Centre to give regular cash awards up to Rs 340 crore for online payments.
16 Dec 2016 1:26 AM
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

Demonetisation, cashless economy to reduce taxes, graft in future: FM

Jaitley said future transactions would be substantially digital as India moves towards a less-cash society.
13 Dec 2016 4:06 PM

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Insect in saline bottle at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

Prabhalika was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on December 7 and was undergoing treatment for both fever and pneumonia.
 

Pulimurugan crosses 150 crores, becomes 3rd highest grossing South film of 2016

A still from the film.
 

Comedian Vir Das sums up 2016 in Facebook post and it's spot on

He said laddoos have been a positive this year (Photo: Facebook)
 

Brexit, YouTuber included in 500 new entries to Oxford Dictionary

The December update also sees the addition of a number of words from the world of surfing such as tombstoning and rag-doll (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Artists from northeast India rap about social issues in hip hop anthem

Hip Hop homeland introduces the region's best underground hip hop talent (Photo: YouTube)
 

In pics: Virat Kohli’s love-affair with dogs continues in Chennai

Virat Kohli, who loves animals, was seen spending a lot of time with the security dogs on the eve of the India versus England Chennai Test. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to hear plea of murder-accused DU professor Nandini Sundar

Delhi University Professor Nandini Sundar. (Photo: Videograb)

Startups find it hard to get office space in Visakhapatnam

There is very limited office space in Vizag and that too very costly,” said Alok, promoting startup culture in the city. (Representational Image)

Land acquistion may delay highway project in Vizag district

As per the DPR, about 380 hectares of land is required for the highway and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will pay for it. (Representational Image)

Visakhapatnam: Discoms to propose for tariff hike

The Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (EPDCL) and Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) recently submitted their annual revenue requirements for the 2017-18 financial year to the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC). They presented a projected loss of abo-ut Rs 7,177 crore. (Representational Image)

Anantapur records coldest nights

Anantapur generally has moderate hot climatic conditions and is facing desertification. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham