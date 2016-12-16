Nation, Current Affairs

Around 450 million people in India defecate in open: Govt

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2016, 9:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 9:16 pm IST
Govt exuded confidence that the country will be free from this problem as Swachh Bharat Mission is becoming a ‘people's movement’.
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: Around 450 million people, which is half the world's population defecating in the open are in India, a top government official said today, but exuded confidence that the country will be free from this problem as Swachh Bharat Mission is becoming a "people's movement".

"About 450 million people practice open defection in India, this is half of the world's population which are defecating in open.”

"We have long way to go and behavioural change is the way forward. With progress of the mission (SBM) so far, I am optimistic that the country will become open defection free," Centre's Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Parameswaran Iyer said.

Speaking at the launch of Zila Swachh Bharat Preraks, an initiative under Swachh Bharat Mission with the help of Tata Trusts, he said this cadre of skilled young professionals will support district officials in achieving the objective of overall sanitation in their respective districts.

Asserting that sanitation is of utmost importance for this country where 13 per cent children die due to diarrhoea, Iyer said SBM is high on the agenda of the Prime Minister and it is "taking shape of people's movement".

Addressing the event, Tata Trust Chairman Ratan Tata said he is privileged to be part of this movement and added, "I am excited that these young professionals who are recruited as Zila Swachh Bharat Preraks will get a chance to express themselves and to be part of this programme to making India cleaner."

Complementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Swachh Bharat Mission, he said Tata Trust is committed in working with the government on this "visionary programme".

Tata Trust will recruit and pay salaries of the 600 young professionals, who will work with the administration of respective district to spread awareness about sanitation and achieving the objectives of SBM.

Thanking Tata for helping in the SBM, Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said more corporates should come forward and become part of this movement for clean India.

Tags: open defecation, swachh bharat mission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were snapped as they made an apperance at various events on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Ram Charan, Pooja, other stars make a fashion statement
Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati and Amala Paul were snapped at the South Scope Lifestyle Awards on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah, Rana, Amala up the style quotient at awards show
Malaika Arora Khan, Vidyut Jammwal and Rahul Khanna were snapped at the launch of a car in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Vidyut, Rahul look classy at event
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Jacqueline, other stars redefine glamour
Karan Johar and Gauri Khan were seen arriving for Ranbir Kapoor's housewarming bash on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Gauri visit Ranbir as he moves to his new house
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the music-based reality show 'Dil Hain Hindustani' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get musical as they promote OK Jaanu
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I gave a screen-test for my role in Secret Superstar: Aamir Khan

Aamir will next be seen in the upcoming sports biopic, 'Dangal'.
 

Sona Mohapatra ‘laughs’ at IIT-Bombay, accuses them of asking her ‘to get a man’

Sona Mohapatra
 

Deepika Padukone follows Ranveer Singh's footsteps, moves out of her house

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone.
 

Sunny praises Urvashi’s Kaabil item number; clash with Raees a thing of the past?

Urvashi Rautela and Sunny Leone.
 

Over 1000 IIT Kharagpur students bag jobs in just 13 days

(Photo: PTI)
 

Just wanted to fire it a few times and throw it away: Sanjay on infamous AK-56

He will be making a comeback with Omung Kumar's 'Bhoomi'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Equality before law denied to Muslim women: Kerala HC on triple talaq

Representational Image

‘Peace prevailed only when obituaries were read’: Ansari on Parliament disruptions

Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Take steps to eliminate all forms of black money: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

India among most generous countries towards refugees: UNHCR

According to UNHCR Global Trends report, 65.3 million people (1 out of 113), were displaced from their homes due to conflict and persecution in 2015. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

V K Singh compares Pak army with Nazis for Bangladesh atrocities

Union Minister V K Singh (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham