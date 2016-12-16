 LIVE !  :  Making a comeback to Indian side, Ishant Sharma struck early as he dismissed Keaton Jennings early on Day 1 of the fifth Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 1: India on a roll, England lose openers
 
Nation, Current Affairs

4 years after Dec 16 gangrape, Nirbhaya's mother still awaits justice

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Dec 16, 2016, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 12:45 pm IST
‘The case is pending in the Supreme Court, but still we don't know when she will get justice,’ Asha Devi said.
Mother of December 16 gangrape victim, Asha Devi. (Photo: PTI)
 Mother of December 16 gangrape victim, Asha Devi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: It has been four years since an entire country’s conscience was shaken by Nirbhaya’s brutal gangrape in the national capital, but her mother still awaits justice and feels that no action has been taken against the accused.

"It has been four years today, but till now justice has not been served to her (Nirbhaya). We have been trying a lot from the past four years to ensure that she gets justice, yet the accused have not been punished. The case is pending in the Supreme Court, but still we don't know when she will get justice," said Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi.

"Even today the same thing is happening, small children are being assaulted which indicate that the law of the country is not working properly as it should. Nobody is scared of the law," she said.

Nirbhaya was brutally gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. The incident took place while she was returning with a friend after watching a movie.

She died 13 days after the incident at a hospital in Singapore.

Of the six men arrested in the case, one of the accused Ram Singh hanged himself in prison in March 2013, while another man, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, was convicted in August and will serve the maximum sentence of three years in a reform home.

The other four -- Akshay, Vinay Sharma, Pawan and Mukesh -- were found guilty and sentenced to death by the Delhi High Court in September 2013.

The men have challenged the death sentence in the Supreme Court, which is currently hearing their appeal.

Tags: december 16 gangrape, nirbhaya, asha devi, sexual assault
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Malaika Arora Khan, Vidyut Jammwal and Rahul Khanna were snapped at the launch of a car in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Vidyut, Rahul look classy at event
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Jacqueline, other stars redefine glamour
Karan Johar and Gauri Khan were seen arriving for Ranbir Kapoor's housewarming bash on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Gauri visit Ranbir as he moves to his new house
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the music-based reality show 'Dil Hain Hindustani' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get musical as they promote OK Jaanu
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Arjun, other stars chill out in their free time
Parineeti Chopra was snapped at the launch of a mobile phone in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra impresses with her style at launch event
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How undersea fibre-optic cables are repaired

Majority of the internet flows through undersea cables and very little passes through satellites.
 

Super Mario Run now available on Apple's App Store

Super Mario Run is the first game for mobile developed by Nintendo.
 

Watch: India, England cricketers wear black armbands, pay respects to J Jayalalithaa

Cricketers, match officials and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association chief N Srinivasan paid their respects to the late Tamil Nadu Prime Minister J Jayalalithaa ahead of Day One’s play in the fifth and final Test between India and England in Chennai. (Photo: BCCI)
 

To earn extra cash, retired Russian man offers to serve others’ jail term

The screen shot posted by Fontanka showed the ad on popular website Avito.ru which seems to depict a grey-haired man reclining on a couch in a plaid shirt. (Representational Image)
 

WhatsApp could be working on a separate app for businesses

WhatsApp this week rolled out a beta update for iOS only which allows users to edit and revoke messages.
 

Netflix plans to sue Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil for plagiarism?

Hrithik Roshan in a still from 'Kaabil'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to hear plea of murder-accused DU professor Nandini Sundar

Delhi University Professor Nandini Sundar. (Photo: Videograb)

Announcement of next army chief will be very soon: Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Photo: PTI)

Startups find it hard to get office space in Visakhapatnam

There is very limited office space in Vizag and that too very costly,” said Alok, promoting startup culture in the city. (Representational Image)

Land acquistion may delay highway project in Vizag district

As per the DPR, about 380 hectares of land is required for the highway and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will pay for it. (Representational Image)

Visakhapatnam: Discoms to propose for tariff hike

The Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (EPDCL) and Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) recently submitted their annual revenue requirements for the 2017-18 financial year to the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC). They presented a projected loss of abo-ut Rs 7,177 crore. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham