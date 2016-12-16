Nation, Current Affairs

12-year-old Lucknow girl seeks nod for euthanasia

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2016, 1:58 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 2:22 am IST
The 12-year-old gave the application in the office of IG Varanasi zone on Wednesday evening.
The girl, in her application, has said that her mother was sold off by her uncle who then implicated her father in a dowry case. (Representational Image)
 The girl, in her application, has said that her mother was sold off by her uncle who then implicated her father in a dowry case. (Representational Image)

Lucknow: Anushka Pandey, a girl from Chandauli district, has submitted an application seeking permission for euthanasia. The 12-year-old gave the application in the office of IG Varanasi zone on Wednesday evening.

The girl, in her application, has said that her mother was sold off by her uncle who then implicated her father in a dowry case. She said that her father has been jailed for past one year and with a missing mother and jailed father, she can no longer bear family responsibilities which include a younger brother, sister and an ailing grandmother.

Anushka has said that her father Om Prakash Pandey of Barthara Khurd village in Chandauli district married her mother Gudia, 13 years ago. The girl alleged that on November 14, 2015, her maternal uncle Chandrashekhar Tiwari reached their house and took her mother Gudia with him.

She said that her mother had told her family that she would return the same day after visiting her ailing mother but never came back. IG Varanasi Zone S.K. Bhagat has now ordered SP Chandauli Deepika Tiwari to probe into the matter and submit a report at the earliest. He told reporters that all assistance would be provided to Anushka and her family.

Tags: euthanasia
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

