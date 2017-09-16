Tamil Nadu police issues fresh advisory on blue whale game

Police asked adults to see if the children are becoming withdrawn from friends and family and indicated that could be a sign of the child being lured by the game.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu police on Friday issued a fresh advisory to the public on blue whale game and asked the parents and teachers to look out for certain symptoms in kids who could be lured to the deadly game.

Police asked adults to see if the children are becoming withdrawn from friends and family and indicated that could be a sign of the child being lured by the game. Other things the parents should look for are persistent low mood and unhappiness, sudden outburst and anger directed towards themselves or others, loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy, spending unusually more time on the internet, injuries on the body.

Police had also asked the parents to monitor their child’s social media activities and to make sure that kids are allowed to access them only when adults are around. “Monitor your kid’s search history of the internet and get useful insights. They will help you to see the state of mind of your kid,” police advisory noted. Police also asked the parents to view child’s text messages, call logs, communications via

Parents are also advised to change the settings in ‘Playstore’ and activate parental control for 3 + games permission alone. And finally, the police asked the parents to spend more time with your children and encourage them to participate in outdoor games.

The blue whale game is an Internet game that consists of a series of dangerous tasks assigned to its players, for a period of 50 days, with the final challenge being committing suicide. This game targets mostly teenagers and young adults who aspire to achieve something big.