No room for mughals in Uttar Pradesh schools book

Lucknow: The syllabus on Uttar Pradesh schools would soon be changed to downplay the role of Mughal emperors.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma who also hold the secondary education portfolio, said, “Mughal emperors were not our ancestors but were looters. We will change the syllabus accordingly so that our children do not learn untruths.”

The minister said that the only exception in this list was the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar who he said was a ‘good ruler’.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Bahadur Shah Zafar’s mausoleum in Yangon for the same reason. The minister, however, clarified that this was not a religious issue and the state respects all religions.