Neglect parents, lose salary: Assam government employees told

Guwahati: Assam became the first state in the country to enact a law making it mandatory for government employees to look after their aging parents and needy sibling, failing which they will lose 10 per cent of their monthly salary. The amount deducted from their salary will be given to their parents and siblings so they can support themselves.

The state Assembly passed the Assam Employees Parental Responsibility Norms for Accountability Monitoring Act, 2017, that aims to prevent neglect of government workers’ parents and physically challenged siblings.

The House also approved a population policy making two-child norm mandatory for government staff and beneficiaries of government welfare schemes.

Finance and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We intend to bring PSU and private sector employees also under this Act gradually.”

Mr Sarma said that the purpose of the new law is not to interfere with the private life of state government employees but to allow their neglected parents and siblings to complain against them.

The new law authorised department heads to pass order after hearing appeals of both the parties.