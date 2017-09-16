Nation, Current Affairs

Modi to inaugurate world's second biggest dam on his birthday tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Sep 16, 2017, 5:48 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2017, 5:52 pm IST
This will be Modi’s sixth visit in 2017 to his home state where Assembly elections are due by year-end.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Narmada Dam at Kevadiya in the presence of religious leaders and others. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Narmada Dam at Kevadiya in the presence of religious leaders and others. (Photo: PTI)

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the newly constructed second biggest dam, Sardar Sarovar Dam, nearly six decades after its foundation stone was laid, during his visit to Gujarat on his birthday, state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said earlier.

Grand Coulee Dam in the United States is the world's biggest dam.

The new gates of the Sardar Sarovar Dam raise the height of the dam to 138.68 metres.

“Modi will inaugurate Narmada Dam at Kevadiya in the presence of religious leaders and others. Later he will address people at Dabhoi in Vadodara district,” Pandya said.

The prime minister will also address a public rally at Dabhoi, near Ahmedabad, according to reports.

The Narmada Control Authority in June, 2017 granted permission to the state government to close the gates, which will raise water level in the Sardar Sarovar reservoir, after being convinced that rehabilitation of the people displaced due to the project was complete.

This will be Modi’s sixth visit in 2017 to his home state where Assembly elections are due by year-end. Ahead of Modi’s visit, the state will organise Narmada Mahotsav Yatra from 6-15 September.

Tags: narendra modi, sardar sarovar dam, modi birthday, worlds second biggest dam
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leaked! Aamir Khan looks unrecognisable in his shabby Thugs of Hindostan get-up

Aamir Khan snapped on the sets of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mi A1 review: Xiaomi's first non-MIUI midrange flagship killer

With a near stock Android Nougat 7.1.2 on this setup and optimised accordingly, you are simply not ready for the blast of a flagship-class performance from this mid-range smartphone.
 

India vs Australia 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, squads, venues and match timings

There will be no shortage of drama and action as Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team takes on Steve Smith-led Australian side in the five ODIs and three Twenty20s. (Photo: ICC / AP)
 

Shraddha takes break from Saaho shoot, spends time with Saina, family in Hyderabad

Screengrabs from pictures and video posted by Shraddha Kapoor and Saina Nehwal on Instagram.
 

10.or E (Tenor E) review: E is for 'Essentials'

Budget smartphones have unarguably become good looking devices in the recent times and the 10.or E is no exception.
 

Korean Open: Sindhu beats Bingjiao in semis, faces Nozomi Okuhara in final

PV Sindhu will now face Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated Sindhu, in the BWF World Badminton Championship final last month, in the Korean Open Super Series final. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vehicle owners not starving, can afford to pay: KJ Alphons on fuel price hike

Alphons Kannanthanam said that the government is working for the welfare of the downtrodden to ensure electricity in every village. (Photo: PTI)

Boy could've lived had school been responsible: CBSE showcauses Ryan

The CBSE has given 15 days to Ryan International School’s authorities to respond to its notice. (Photo: ANI)

OIC has no right to comment on our internal affairs: India at UN on J&K issue

India said Jammu and Kashmir is an 'integral and inseparable' part of it, and advised the organisation to refrain from making such references in future. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Ram Rahim murder trial: Witness wants to break silence after 5 yrs

'With the changed circumstance, he has decided to appear before the court and give his statement,' his lawyer said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka: Kagodu Thimmappa scoffs at call for Lingayat religion

Kagodu Thimmappa
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham