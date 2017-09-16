Nation, Current Affairs

Loans: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana CMs on different wavelengths

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Sep 16, 2017, 6:57 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2017, 6:57 am IST
World Bank held a meeting with officials in New Delhi.
AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
 AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: After the state bifurcation, the AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is continuing  to be in communication with the World Bank, while Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao isn’t showing interest.

Two days ago, the World Bank held a meeting with financial officials of all the states in Delhi to discuss their proposals for loans.

The AP government has proposed four projects linked to the capital city Amaravati for roads, drinking water, power and flood management to the tune of Rs 4,700 crore.

But the Telangana government did not propose any project. In the last three years, the TS government did not take a loan from any foreign financial institutions including the World Bank. The TS government prefers Indian commercial banks to get loans.

The World Bank will sanction any loan within the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act limits. The TS government wants off-budget loans, to which the World Bank does not agree.

The officials said that the interest rate is almost the same in the World Bank and Indian commercial banks. Moreover, if a World Bank loan is taken for any project, all the works, from calling tenders to completion of the project, has to be done under the supervision of the World Bank.

Any loan from foreign financial institutions has to come through the Central government. If due to any reason, the state government fails to repay the loan to the World Bank or any foreign financial institutions, the Central government will pay the amount and deduct it from its devolutions or grants to be given to state government.

Officials say that in such situations, the state government can manage Indian banks to get some time for repayment of loans. The state government has made off-budget loans of about Rs 40,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha from local commercial banks and financial institutions.

If the state government takes a loan from the World Bank, it will come under the FRBM purview. The state government is currently taking loans under the FRBM limits and taking off-budget loans through corporations by extending guarantees.

As per rules, the state government can give guarantees to corporations and other financial institutions to the tune of 90% of its total annual revenue. Off-budget loans will not come under the FRBM purview.

Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, world bank
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bald men are perceived as more masculine, dominant, stronger and taller: study

But bald men also looked four years older than their actual age (Photo: Pexel)
 

Women are using needle and thread for weird facelift promising immediate results

It has been referred to as the lunchtime facelift because of instant results (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Punjab farmer performs breathtaking stunts with a 1 tonne tractor

Gaggi Bansra has been invited to many fairs as people pay to watch him perform stunts (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's why Team India captain Virat Kohli ended his tie with Premier Futsal League

Virat Kohli, co-owner of FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), was involved with the Premier Futsal as the brand ambassador during its inaugural season, which is not recognised by AIFF(All India Football Federation) or the footballing world body FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association ).(Photo: PTI)
 

Superman has a new villain: white supremacists

Superman, the DC Comics superhero, has a new mission protecting hard-working immigrants from white supremacist bullies. (Photo: Facebook/ DC Comics)
 

Now, a company is selling flip flops with Trump’s controversial tweets

The products being features include tweets of the President changing his mind on Syria, the Electoral College and anonymous sourcing. (Photo: AP/ Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Kagodu Thimmappa scoffs at call for Lingayat religion

Kagodu Thimmappa

Karnataka: College on mission to discover ‘Siri’

Students of MSRS College, Shirva with a sculpture of the Tulu holy spirit Siri (Photo: DC)

Karnataka Bhavan soon in God’s own land

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka: To win a poll, conquer social media

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launches the Bengaluru Medical College and Research Centre at Victoria Hospital on Friday (Photo: DC)

Decide on AIADMK two leaves symbol before Oct 31: Madras HC to EC

A bench directed the EC to decide which faction enjoyed majority in the ruling party in TN and allot the 'two leaves' symbol to it before Oct 31.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham