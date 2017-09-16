Karnataka: Kagodu Thimmappa scoffs at call for Lingayat religion

While CM Siddaramaiah has been open to the idea of a separate religion status for Lingayats, his senior Minister, Kagodu Thimmappa called it a futile exercise that would serve no purpose.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Thimmappa argued that there was no definition of the Hindu religion itself. "Everyone practices the faith according to their caste. So what do you mean by a separate Lingayat religion?'' he demanded.

In his view there were two periods in Indian history, which could have transformed society into a caste -less one. One was during the time of Buddha and the other when social reformer, Basavanna was spreading his teaching. But the latter's work to create such a society through Anubhava Mantap remained inconclusive and so there was confusion, he maintained.

Asked why he did not have the photograph of Basaveshwara in his chamber despite being ordered to display one, the minister said he did not believe in such "stupidity."

“I am from a Socialist background and was guided by Lohia and Shanthaveri Gopal Gowda. Unfortunately, Jayaprakash Narayan changed and went on to be part of the Bhoodan Chaluvali, which we did not agree with. We believed people should fight for rights. Now people have lost the fire to fight,'' he regretted.