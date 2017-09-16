Nation, Current Affairs

If Rajinikanth enters politics I'll join hands with him: Kamal Haasan

ANI
Published Sep 16, 2017, 7:48 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2017, 7:55 am IST
Kamal Haasan said sacking of VK Sasikala as the general secretary of the ruling AIADMK was a 'solid step forward'.
Actor Kamal Hasaan (left) asserted that he was thinking of launching a political party. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Actor Kamal Hasaan (left) asserted that he was thinking of launching a political party. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: After claiming that he would form his own political party, actor Kamal Hassan on Friday said that he would be willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decides to enter politics.

However, he added that he would not enter politics in haste.

"There are questions whether I will join hands with Rajinikanth in politics. If Rajini enters politics I'll join hands with him," the actor said.

Read: I’m thinking of forming my own political party: Kamal Haasan

In a recent interview to a website, the actor asserted that he was thinking of launching a political party.

Voicing his opinion on the present political scenario in Tamil Nadu, the megastar said "The sacking of VK Sasikala as the general secretary of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was a 'solid step forward'."

Read: No work, no pay: Kamal Haasan takes potshot at AIADMK

On the work front, Hassan is busy with post production work of his forthcoming film Vishwaroopam 2. 

Tags: kamal haasan, rajinikanth, aiadmk, vk sasikala, join politics
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bald men are perceived as more masculine, dominant, stronger and taller: study

But bald men also looked four years older than their actual age (Photo: Pexel)
 

Women are using needle and thread for weird facelift promising immediate results

It has been referred to as the lunchtime facelift because of instant results (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Punjab farmer performs breathtaking stunts with a 1 tonne tractor

Gaggi Bansra has been invited to many fairs as people pay to watch him perform stunts (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's why Team India captain Virat Kohli ended his tie with Premier Futsal League

Virat Kohli, co-owner of FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), was involved with the Premier Futsal as the brand ambassador during its inaugural season, which is not recognised by AIFF(All India Football Federation) or the footballing world body FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association ).(Photo: PTI)
 

Superman has a new villain: white supremacists

Superman, the DC Comics superhero, has a new mission protecting hard-working immigrants from white supremacist bullies. (Photo: Facebook/ DC Comics)
 

Now, a company is selling flip flops with Trump’s controversial tweets

The products being features include tweets of the President changing his mind on Syria, the Electoral College and anonymous sourcing. (Photo: AP/ Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Kagodu Thimmappa scoffs at call for Lingayat religion

Kagodu Thimmappa

Karnataka: College on mission to discover ‘Siri’

Students of MSRS College, Shirva with a sculpture of the Tulu holy spirit Siri (Photo: DC)

Karnataka Bhavan soon in God’s own land

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka: To win a poll, conquer social media

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launches the Bengaluru Medical College and Research Centre at Victoria Hospital on Friday (Photo: DC)

Decide on AIADMK two leaves symbol before Oct 31: Madras HC to EC

A bench directed the EC to decide which faction enjoyed majority in the ruling party in TN and allot the 'two leaves' symbol to it before Oct 31.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham