If Rajinikanth enters politics I'll join hands with him: Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Hasaan (left) asserted that he was thinking of launching a political party. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: After claiming that he would form his own political party, actor Kamal Hassan on Friday said that he would be willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decides to enter politics.

However, he added that he would not enter politics in haste.

"There are questions whether I will join hands with Rajinikanth in politics. If Rajini enters politics I'll join hands with him," the actor said.

In a recent interview to a website, the actor asserted that he was thinking of launching a political party.

Voicing his opinion on the present political scenario in Tamil Nadu, the megastar said "The sacking of VK Sasikala as the general secretary of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was a 'solid step forward'."

On the work front, Hassan is busy with post production work of his forthcoming film Vishwaroopam 2.