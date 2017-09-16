Nation, Current Affairs

IAF Marshal Arjan Singh critically ill; Modi prays for his speedy recovery

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 16, 2017, 6:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2017, 6:46 pm IST
Singh, 98, the only IAF officer to be promoted to five-star rank, was admitted to the Army’s R&R hospital on Saturday morning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Arjan Singh at the hospital. (Photo: IAF)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Arjan Singh at the hospital. (Photo: IAF)

New Delhi: Arjan Singh, Marshal of the Indian Air Force, known for his role in the 1965 Indo-Pak war, has been hospitalised and is in a critical condition.

Singh, 98, the only officer of the IAF to be promoted to five-star rank, was admitted to the Army Hospital Research and Referral on Saturday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Singh at the hospital.

“Went to R&R Hospital to see Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, who is critically ill. I also met his family members,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the family members of the Marshal of the Indian Air Force. (Photo: PIB India‏)Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the family members of the Marshal of the Indian Air Force. (Photo: PIB India‏)

“We are all praying for the speedy recovery of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh. Doctors are doing their best,” he added.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and IAF chief BS Dhanoa visited the hospital.

“Received messages that Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh was suspected to have had massive heart attack in the morning and was brought to hospital.”

"We hope he (Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh) will recover at the earliest. His condition remains critical,” Sitharaman said.

"His condition is critical," official sources said. Singh was admitted to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

An icon of the Indian military history, Singh had led a young IAF into the war in 1965 when he was hardly 44 years of age.

In file photo, Barack Obama greets Arjan Singh, Marshal of the Indian Air Force, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi in January 2015. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)In file photo, Barack Obama greets Arjan Singh, Marshal of the Indian Air Force, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi in January 2015. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

In 1965, when Pakistan had launched its Operation Grand Slam with an armoured thrust targeted at the vital town of Akhnoor, Singh led the Indian Air Force through the war with courage, determination and professional skill.

He inspired the IAF to victory, despite the constraints imposed on a full-scale use of air force combat power.

Tags: iaf marshal, arjan singh, iaf marshal hospitalised, heart attack
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leaked! Aamir Khan looks unrecognisable in his shabby Thugs of Hindostan get-up

Aamir Khan snapped on the sets of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mi A1 review: Xiaomi's first non-MIUI midrange flagship killer

With a near stock Android Nougat 7.1.2 on this setup and optimised accordingly, you are simply not ready for the blast of a flagship-class performance from this mid-range smartphone.
 

India vs Australia 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, squads, venues and match timings

There will be no shortage of drama and action as Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team takes on Steve Smith-led Australian side in the five ODIs and three Twenty20s. (Photo: ICC / AP)
 

Shraddha takes break from Saaho shoot, spends time with Saina, family in Hyderabad

Screengrabs from pictures and video posted by Shraddha Kapoor and Saina Nehwal on Instagram.
 

10.or E (Tenor E) review: E is for 'Essentials'

Budget smartphones have unarguably become good looking devices in the recent times and the 10.or E is no exception.
 

Korean Open: Sindhu beats Bingjiao in semis, faces Nozomi Okuhara in final

PV Sindhu will now face Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated Sindhu, in the BWF World Badminton Championship final last month, in the Korean Open Super Series final. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi to inaugurate world's second biggest dam on his birthday tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Narmada Dam at Kevadiya in the presence of religious leaders and others. (Photo: PTI)

Vehicle owners not starving, can afford to pay: KJ Alphons on fuel price hike

Alphons Kannanthanam said that the government is working for the welfare of the downtrodden to ensure electricity in every village. (Photo: PTI)

Boy could've lived had school been responsible: CBSE showcauses Ryan

The CBSE has given 15 days to Ryan International School’s authorities to respond to its notice. (Photo: ANI)

OIC has no right to comment on our internal affairs: India at UN on J&K issue

India said Jammu and Kashmir is an 'integral and inseparable' part of it, and advised the organisation to refrain from making such references in future. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Ram Rahim murder trial: Witness wants to break silence after 5 yrs

'With the changed circumstance, he has decided to appear before the court and give his statement,' his lawyer said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham