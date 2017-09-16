Activist says BS Yeddyurappa bribed CBI judge, ACB probe on

Bengaluru: In a new twist to the 2016 CBI case against former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, wherein he was acquitted of various charges of corruption, the Anti Corruption Bureau has launched an inquiry into a petition filed by a social activist.

Ravi Krishna Reddy, the President of Lanchamuktha Karnataka Nirmana Vedike, had written to the Chief Justice of India and others, stating the need for criminal investigation against CBI judge, R.B. Dhamagoudar, who had acquitted Mr Yeddyurappa, and lawyer H.M. Siddharth, who was caught by the Vidhana Soudha security personnel while allegedly ferrying unaccounted cash of Rs 2 crore in his car on Oct. 21, 2016. The advocate also happened to be representing Mr. Yeddyurappa's sons in some cases. The CBI court had acquitted the BJP state president on October 26.

Letter

Mr. Reddy had alleged in the letter, "This became statewide news and informed sources had said then that this was part payment of bribery to CBI Judge R. B. Dharmagoudar for his forthcoming acquittal judgement."

Mr. Reddy had written a day after the judgement to the CJI, all Judges of the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister's office, Finance Minister's office and Central Vigilance Commission and had sought a CBI probe or by a specially monitored team. In a recent development, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions had forwarded the complaint to the state Chief Secretary for action. Subsequently, the state government has referred the case to the ACB.

ACB sources said that nobody would be summoned as of now and that they were now conducting a preliminary enquiry.

"Its a good development. I was expecting that the case will be referred to the CBI but unfortunately, it has not happened. The state is more interested in 'blackmailing' Mr. Yeddyurappa than protecting law of the land and bringing criminals to book. However, the ACB officials have called me to record my statement in the case. I will give my statement on Monday."

— Ravi Krishna Reddy, complainant in the case