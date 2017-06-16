Nation, Current Affairs

Suggest name for consensus on Presidential polls: Congress to BJP

Published Jun 16, 2017, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2017, 12:08 pm IST
BJP leaders did not mention any name, instead they tried asking us the same, said Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting at 10 Janpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Union ministers Rajnath Singh and M Venkaiah Naidu met Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday to discuss the Presidential poll as part of the ruling BJP's outreach to stitch a consensus on the official nominee.

“BJP leaders did not mention any name, instead they tried asking us the same,” said Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of Congress party.

“Unless they give us a name, there will be no consensus on presidential polls,” Azad added.

Singh and Naidu arrived at Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence to help evolve an agreement on the crucial election scheduled for tomorrow.

The meeting lasted for 30 minutes. However, it was not immediately known as to what transpired at the meeting.

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge were present in the meeting, seen as the first major BJP outreach with the opposition on the significant matter.

The meeting comes barely two days after a sub group of opposition leaders constituted by Gandhi met in Azad's Parliament chamber to discuss the opposition strategy. The meeting had decided to wait for the government proposal on the matter before taking a further view.

Tags: presidential polls, rajnath singh, venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

