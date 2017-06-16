Nation, Current Affairs

Rajasthan: Man lynched for stopping officials photographing women defecating in open

PTI
Published Jun 16, 2017, 9:42 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2017, 9:42 pm IST
The incident happened near Bagwasa Kachi Basti area at around 6:30 am where few women had gone to attend nature's call.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Jaipur: Municipality employees in Pratpargh town on Friday beat a middle-aged man to death when he allegedly tried to stop them from scaring women defecating in the open and taking their photographs.

The incident happened near Bagwasa Kachi Basti area at around 6:30 am where few women had gone to attend nature's call.

The municipality employees of Pratapgarh town municipality tried scaring away women and took photographs of women defecating in the open.   

It was then that Zafar Khan intervened and tried stopping municipality employees from taking pictures. In retaliation, municipality employees kicked, punched and beat Khan with a stick, which led to his death, according to the FIR lodged by Khan's elder brother Noor Mohammed.

Noor has lodged a complaint against Kamal Harijan, Ritesh Harijan, Manish Harijan, Nagar Parishad commissioner Ashok Jain and others following police have registered a case of murder, Pratapgarh Kotwali police said.   

Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police, Shivraj Meena said, "We are getting the matter investigated and a case has been registered against four named accused in the FIR".   

SHO, Pratapgarh Kotwali, Mangilal Bishnoi said that the body has been kept at district hospital for postmortem.   

Police have been deployed considering the matter sensitive and to maintain law and order.   

"We are investigating the case and no arrests have been made so far," he said.  

Tags: lynching, open defecation, women photographed
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kerala farmer discovers goat with no eyes and human like lips

The goat suffers from a rare condition causing genetic mutation (Photo: YouTube)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 memorable India vs Pakistan clashes

India will look to defend the Champions Trophy title which they won four years back, whereas Pakistan will seek to win their maiden Champions Trophy title.(Photo: AP)
 

It is not a silent film: Anupam Kher jokes about biopic on former PM

Anupam Kher (L) and the first look of 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.
 

ICC Champions Trophy: 5 things we learnt from Virat Kohli and co's win over B'desh

The Indian cricketers have been on incredible form throughout the tournament, barring one group game against Sri Lanka, in which they suffered their only defeat so far. (Photo: AP)
 

Shashi Tharoor lauded for sharing picture depicting secularism in Kerala

He described the picture as 'Typical Kerala' (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: US teen starts dancing on hospital bed after successful heart surgery

The teen is being lauded for his fighting spirit (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No closure as long as Dawood is free: ex-Mumbai top cop on 1993 blasts verdict

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (Photo: File)

TN farmers to hold larger agitation at Jantar Mantar in July

Tamil Nadu farmers to restart strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Militants attack police group in Anantnag; 6 cops dead, 2 civilians hurt

Feroz Dar, a Station House Officer (SHO) who was martyred in militant firing. (Photo: DC)

TN: Brand Amma gets new acquisition, to open 10 petrol bunks

Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is fondly addressed by her supporters as 'Amma' (Mother). (Photo: File)

Army jawan martyred as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri

An Army jawan was killed in Rajouri. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham