Nation, Current Affairs

Pioneer of judicial activism Justice PN Bhagwati dies at 95

PTI
Published Jun 16, 2017, 7:30 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2017, 7:30 am IST
He was also instrumental in furthering the cause of prisoners when he ruled that they too enjoyed fundamental rights.
Justice PN Bhagwati (Photo: ANI)
 Justice PN Bhagwati (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India P.N. Bhagwati, considered a pioneer of judicial activism in the country for introducing the concept of PILs, died here on Thursday after brief illness, family sources said.

Bhagwati, 95, is survived by his wife Prabhavati Bhagwati and three daughters. The funeral will be held on June 17, they said. The 17th Chief Justice of India, Bhagwati remained on the highest judicial post between July 1985 and December 1986.

He was a former Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court and was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court in July 1973.

As a Supreme Court judge, Bhagwati introduced the concepts of public interest litigation (PIL) and absolute liability to the Indian judicial system.

As a champion of PILs, he had ruled there was no need for a person to have any locus standi (the right or capacity to bring an action or to appear in a court) to knock the doors of a court on the issue of fundamental rights.

He was also instrumental in furthering the cause of prisoners when he ruled that they too enjoyed fundamental rights.

One of the important judgements pronounced by him was in the Maneka Gandhi passport impounding case in 1978 in which he said the concept of right to life, and ruled that a person’s movement cannot be restricted.

He was the lone dissenting judge in the Minerva Mill case who upheld the 42nd Constitution amendment during Emergency. It was struck down by a majority verdict.

In the Minerva Mills case, the SC provided clarifications on the interpretation of the basic structure doctrine. The court had ruled that the power of Parliament to amend the Constitution is limited by the Constitution.    

Tags: judicial activism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

City on Mars possible within our lifetime: Elon Musk

SapceX CEO Elon Musk
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli becomes quickest to score 8000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli reached to the 8000-run mark in his 175th innings to go ahead of South African captain AB de Villiers who had taken 182 innings to reach to the milestone. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan becomes India’s highest run-getter, pips Ganguly

Shikar Dhawan also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of being the fastest cricketer to score 1,000 runs in ICC One-day International (ODI) events. Dhawan took 16 innings to reach the landmark, eclipsing Tendulkar (18) and Sourav Ganguly (20). (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Dominant India set up Pakistan date after thrashing Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (123 not out), Kedar Jadhav (2/22) played pivotal roles as Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 96 to seal India’s thumping nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. (Photo: AP)
 

Chinese toddler's head balloons because of rare life threatening condition

The boy's mother begs in front of the hospital to fund the treatment (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva’s piano skills steal the show on Instagram

While Dhoni is in England helping his team in the Champions Trophy, his wife Sakshi Dhoni took some time off to share a video of their two-year old daughter Ziva playing a piano.(Photo: Instagram / Sakshi Dhoni)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: VKO School – Quality education for underprivileged children

V.K.O School at Shivajinagar

Bangalore University trifurcation in limbo

Bangalore University

AIIMS entrance: Three from Bengaluru in top 100

Sankeerth Sadananda

Buildings on drains to be cleared soon, says KJ George

The state government had released Rs 700 crore for the construction of new storm water drains to avoid clogging of water in some areas.

BBMP ward panels a good draw

BBMP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham