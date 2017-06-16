Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Joint search operation on for 3 terror suspects in Kulgam district

ANI
Published Jun 16, 2017, 11:44 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2017, 11:44 am IST
Heavy firing is taking place between the security forces and the terrorists, police officials said.
Locals are also involved in stone pelting helping terrorists to escape. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Kulgam: A joint cordon and search operation is being conducted by security forces after three suspected terrorists were trapped in a building.

A joint operation was conducted by 90 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), one Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group (SOG) Jammu and Kashmir Police at Kulgam district’s Idgah Mohalla, Arwani, from Friday early morning.

Heavy firing is taking place between the security forces and the terrorists, police officials said.

"Terrorists make videos to threaten, discourage our police jawans but we are capable of dealing with such propoganda. Kulgam operation is in progress. We are responding to firing by terrorists," IGP Kashmir, M Khan told ANI.

Locals are also involved in stone pelting helping terrorists to escape.

Reportedly, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) district commander Junaid Mattoo, and two of his associates are trapped.

On Thursday, terrorists attacked a police patrol party in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area and injured two policemen.

On the same day, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire agreement in Naushera Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.

Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

